Behind the front lines, a polygon where Ukrainian soldiers are training. In the video of the correspondent there is also a Russian tank from the 60s which is used by the Ukrainians. It is very cold in Donbass and it snows. The sky is overcast and this does not allow Russian drones to observe from the sky and shoot. The Ukrainians await the arrival of Giorgia Meloni, the Italian premier who announced the trip to the country at war. “We ask you for everything you need,” explains a colonel. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kramatorsk – Donbass) (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kramatorsk – Donbass)