Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss a possible summer transfer move for 31-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Le Parisien – in English) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose deal with PSG runs out in the summer, is unsure about signing a contract extension with the French champions, which could open the door to the 35-year-old moving to MLS side Inter Miami. (L’Equipe, via email) external-link

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real society. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in 26-year-old Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, who Inter Milan may be prepared to sell in the summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona coach Xavi says Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, did not want to join Manchester United last summer. (Sun) external-link

Barca have agreed a deal with LA Galaxy to sign 21-year-old Mexico right-back Julian Araujo until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Araujo will arrive in Barcelona on Thursday to begin training with the Spanish giants. (ESPN) external-link

Bayern Munich have carried out internal analysis that has identified 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in summer 2024, as the ideal striker for the German club to sign. (Image – in German) external-link

Tottenham are interested in 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside) external-link

Aston Villa could listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, in order to help fund the club’s summer rebuild. (Mail) external-link

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, says rumours of a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before his loan move to Bayern Munich are a “complete lie”. (Sports World, via Mirror) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino could return as Tottenham manager and replace under-pressure Antonio Conte. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all made contact with Ecuadorian club Valley Independent over 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (90 minutes) external-link