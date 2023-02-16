Home Sports Thursday’s transfer gossip: Neymar, Messi, Kane, Rashford, De Jong, Araujo, Martinez
Sports

Thursday’s transfer gossip: Neymar, Messi, Kane, Rashford, De Jong, Araujo, Martinez

by admin
Thursday’s transfer gossip: Neymar, Messi, Kane, Rashford, De Jong, Araujo, Martinez

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss a possible summer transfer move for 31-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Le Parisien – in English)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose deal with PSG runs out in the summer, is unsure about signing a contract extension with the French champions, which could open the door to the 35-year-old moving to MLS side Inter Miami. (L’Equipe, via email)external-link

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real society. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in 26-year-old Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, who Inter Milan may be prepared to sell in the summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona coach Xavi says Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, did not want to join Manchester United last summer. (Sun)external-link

Barca have agreed a deal with LA Galaxy to sign 21-year-old Mexico right-back Julian Araujo until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Araujo will arrive in Barcelona on Thursday to begin training with the Spanish giants. (ESPN)external-link

Bayern Munich have carried out internal analysis that has identified 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in summer 2024, as the ideal striker for the German club to sign. (Image – in German)external-link

See also  Who was Peter Brook, theater legend who died today at 97 - breaking latest news

Tottenham are interested in 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside)external-link

Aston Villa could listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, in order to help fund the club’s summer rebuild. (Mail)external-link

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, says rumours of a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before his loan move to Bayern Munich are a “complete lie”. (Sports World, via Mirror)external-link

Mauricio Pochettino could return as Tottenham manager and replace under-pressure Antonio Conte. (TalkSPORT)external-link

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all made contact with Ecuadorian club Valley Independent over 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (90 minutes)external-link

Guardian back page
Guardian back page

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Billionaire prepares offer on Tottenham from 3.5 billion...

Messi, return to Barcelona? But his future is...

Bubble Watch 2023: Is Northwestern comfortably in the...

Private health offers its cancer screening equipment to...

George Russell (Mercedes): “Keep the reliability of the...

Manchester United v Barcelona: Maradona, Robson, Hughes, Beckham...

here is the semi-automatic offside – Corriere TV

Monopoli-Turris: a kiss to heaven for Pietro

Airoh and Yamaha enter into a strategic partnership...

Scattered considerations after PSG-Bayern Monaco (0-1) – Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy