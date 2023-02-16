Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss a possible summer transfer move for 31-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Le Parisien – in English)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose deal with PSG runs out in the summer, is unsure about signing a contract extension with the French champions, which could open the door to the 35-year-old moving to MLS side Inter Miami. (L’Equipe, via email)
Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club to sign 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real society. (Sport – in Spanish)
Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in 26-year-old Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, who Inter Milan may be prepared to sell in the summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish)
Barcelona coach Xavi says Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, did not want to join Manchester United last summer. (Sun)
Barca have agreed a deal with LA Galaxy to sign 21-year-old Mexico right-back Julian Araujo until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)
Araujo will arrive in Barcelona on Thursday to begin training with the Spanish giants. (ESPN)
Bayern Munich have carried out internal analysis that has identified 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in summer 2024, as the ideal striker for the German club to sign. (Image – in German)
Tottenham are interested in 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside)
Aston Villa could listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, in order to help fund the club’s summer rebuild. (Mail)
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, says rumours of a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before his loan move to Bayern Munich are a “complete lie”. (Sports World, via Mirror)
Mauricio Pochettino could return as Tottenham manager and replace under-pressure Antonio Conte. (TalkSPORT)
Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all made contact with Ecuadorian club Valley Independent over 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (90 minutes)