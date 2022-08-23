TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: what tools do DSAs have at their disposal? –

Source: getty-images





Il medical test 2022 is the ministerial selective test consisting of 60 multiple choice questions to be solved in 100 minutes that all aspiring doctors will have to hold the next September 6to be able to enroll at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

Il MUR call of 24 June, as every year, it also decrees, among others, the tools available to candidates who will have to take the test. Among these, there are also SLD candidates, who must be able to count on compensatory instruments at the time of the test. But what tools are we talking about?

One more tip Join the Test Medicine Facebook group to compare yourself with your future colleagues on the test, ask for advice on questions and simulations, and stay up to date on all the news on the closed number.

MEDICINE TEST 2022 SLD CANDIDATES



The answer comes directly from article 9 of the decree: Candidates with disabilities, disabilities and diagnosed with DSA. Here, in paragraph 4b, we read:

[.

.

.

] candidates with SLD are granted a additional time equal to a maximum of 30% more than that defined for the admission test. In the case of particular certified severity of the SLD, universities can allow, in order to guarantee equal opportunities in carrying out the tests themselves, the use of the following compensatory instruments: unscientific calculator; video enlarger or support of a reader chosen by the university with the support of special experts or the University’s Disabled and SLD Service, where established.



MEDICINE TEST 2022 INSTRUMENTS NOT ALLOWED



On the other hand, among the non-admitted instruments mentioned in the announcement there are:

dictionary and / or vocabulary;

form;

periodic table of elements;

conceptual map;

personal computers, tablets, smartphones and other similar tools.



Read also: