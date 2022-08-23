Home Health PS VR2 will go on sale early next year; Sony was sued in the UK and was sued for sky-high prices | TechNews Technology News
Health

PS VR2 will go on sale early next year; Sony was sued in the UK and was sued for sky-high prices | TechNews Technology News

by admin
PS VR2 will go on sale early next year; Sony was sued in the UK and was sued for sky-high prices | TechNews Technology News

Sony predicts that the new virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display “PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2)” will go on sale early next year, but UK consumers sued Sony, claiming that Sony used its market dominance to “blackmail” consumers , demanded sky-high compensation, dragging down Sony’s stock price today.

According to quotations from Yahoo Finance, as of 13:05 Taipei time on the 23rd, Sony fell 2.77% to 11,600 yen.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), a Sony game subsidiary, pointed out through PlayStation’s official Twitter on the 23rd that the PS5 game console’s new virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display “PS VR2” will go on sale in early 2023. However, SIE did not disclose details such as price and specifications.

Japanese media pointed out that PS VR2 is expected to be sold simultaneously in major regions of the world, and SIE said that “relevant details will be announced in succession.”

The current PS VR product went on sale in October 2016, and the PS VR2 will be a new VR product launched by Sony after 6 years of default.

British consumers sue Sony for more than 800 billion yen

Japanese website GIGAZINE quoted British media Sky News on the 23rd as saying that British consumer rights groups have filed a class action lawsuit against Sony, claiming up to 5 billion pounds (about 810 billion yen).

The lawsuit, initiated by Alex Neill, claims that Sony is abusing its dominant market position and requires game software publishers to pay a 30% handling fee to Sony when they sell digital games or digital content (DLC) through the Sony PlayStation Store. As a result, game publishers can only increase the prices of games and DLC, and the “30%” handling fee is equivalent to being borne by consumers in disguise. Sony has “extorted” a large amount of money from “many consumers.”

(This article is reproduced with permission from MoneyDJ News; the source of the first image: shutterstock)

Further reading:

See also  Widespread itching and pain in the abdomen and back could be symptoms of this serious condition that also leads to fever, swollen limbs and nausea

You may also like

Will Italy become the country of robots? We...

Test medicine 2022: tools for DSAs

Cut and sew with DNA? All the risks...

Will Italy become the country of robots? We...

Everslaught Invasion, a single-player or cooperative action game...

Smallpox of monkeys, cases are growing in Italy:...

Ecoansia, what it is and why we need...

From data centers to exascale machines, the future...

Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 will be officially...

“Covid, why so many deaths?” Science opens to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy