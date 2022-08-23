Sony predicts that the new virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display “PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2)” will go on sale early next year, but UK consumers sued Sony, claiming that Sony used its market dominance to “blackmail” consumers , demanded sky-high compensation, dragging down Sony’s stock price today.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=68&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a38e4234" border="0" alt=""/>

According to quotations from Yahoo Finance, as of 13:05 Taipei time on the 23rd, Sony fell 2.77% to 11,600 yen.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), a Sony game subsidiary, pointed out through PlayStation’s official Twitter on the 23rd that the PS5 game console’s new virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display “PS VR2” will go on sale in early 2023. However, SIE did not disclose details such as price and specifications.

Japanese media pointed out that PS VR2 is expected to be sold simultaneously in major regions of the world, and SIE said that “relevant details will be announced in succession.”

The current PS VR product went on sale in October 2016, and the PS VR2 will be a new VR product launched by Sony after 6 years of default.

British consumers sue Sony for more than 800 billion yen

Japanese website GIGAZINE quoted British media Sky News on the 23rd as saying that British consumer rights groups have filed a class action lawsuit against Sony, claiming up to 5 billion pounds (about 810 billion yen).

The lawsuit, initiated by Alex Neill, claims that Sony is abusing its dominant market position and requires game software publishers to pay a 30% handling fee to Sony when they sell digital games or digital content (DLC) through the Sony PlayStation Store. As a result, game publishers can only increase the prices of games and DLC, and the “30%” handling fee is equivalent to being borne by consumers in disguise. Sony has “extorted” a large amount of money from “many consumers.”

(This article is reproduced with permission from MoneyDJ News; the source of the first image: shutterstock)

Further reading: