What is the secret to longevity? To get older in the best way there are some “rules” to follow every day. Seeing is believing.

According to a luminary in the sector, men, if they wanted, would even be able to live up to 120/150 years. That’s right, it’s not a joke. According to the doctor: “There are three ways to achieve it: to be lucky enough not to have health problems, to reverse the aging clock by exploiting very promising new techniques that are still in the preclinical research phase that exploit stem cells, to experience the power of prevention”.

Per Camillo Ricordijoined by the Corriere della Sera, director of the Diabetes Research Institute di Miami and specialist in the field of preventive medicine, there would be 10 things to do at the table to age in the best way.

First of all it should eliminate high-blood sugar foods and capable of causing inflammation. So goodbye to those that are full of simple sugars and saturated fats. Better to choose wholemeal pasta instead of rice and potatoes, limit red meat and instead prefer fish and proteins contained in vegetables. Green light then to vegetables, as long as they are lightly seasoned.

Another tip is to also limit yourself in the quantity of portions: better to eat well but little, especially using a condiment such as raw extra virgin olive oil and without abusing it too much as it is caloric.

The secret to aging in “beauty” is contained in these 10 tips

Also there speed with which you eat is important: “Slowly, following the example of their grandparents: they were right because satiety takes from twenty minutes to half an hour to arrive. With small portions, and the right calm when possible, you will be able to eat better and less “ Ricordi explains, explaining that the best thing would be to get up from the table still a little hungry. Well seen also the intermittent fastingperhaps skipping a breakfast that is too rich and preferring a healthier and richer lunch.

Also there food choice it should be evaluated, considering that some foods such as red meat or salmon have different characteristics, and you can also choose those with less fat and healthier. Obviously also the way of cooking makes the difference, it is therefore the case to choose cooking in vspore or in a pan but with only a cloud of oil. Incredible but true, wine also helps to live longer: a couple of glasses a day, preferably red, extend the life of 3 years, as long as it is sipped calmly.

Space also for supplements, in particular vitamin D, from the age of 35, to integrate those substances that the body produces less with age. A little moderate is also fundamental physical activity. By following these “rules”, the 120-year milestone is possible, according to the expert.