The toughest wing of the French government is trying to block the Ocean Viking reception plan, which carries 234 people rescued at sea, including a baby and several children. The ship remains at the mercy of the diplomatic clash between France and Italy: after heading Monday to Marseille or Toulon, where she should have arrived by Tuesday, Ocean Viking had to slow down and stop in international waters.

A 20-day-old child died of cold on a small boat in Lampedusa: he was sick, he came to Italy to be treated

Live updates

12.25 – Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi will soon meet the mayor of Lampedusa

According to what is learned, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi will soon meet the mayor of Lampedusa. The request for the meeting was formulated this morning by the mayor of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino, to discuss the management of the migration phenomenon and the impact on the local community.

12.20 – Salvini: “But how much does he gnaw at Saviano?”

“Me and Giorgia” bastards “. Saviano, but how much does the poor thing gnaw at him?” The vice premier and minister of infrastructure and transport, Matteo Salvini, writes on Facebook. The reference is to Roberto Saviano’s attacks on the two center-right leaders for anti-migrant policies.

12.09 – The port of Toulon is also a possibility

There is also the French city of Toulon among the port options that could accommodate SOS Mediterranée’s Ocean Viking ship with over 200 migrants on board. «Toulon is one of the possibilities» said the mayor Hubert Falco, underlining however that «the state is still negotiating with Italy» and «there is nothing decided». The broadcaster Bfmtv reports it.

12.05 – The four evacuated by Ocean Viking in the hospital in Bastia

The four people aboard the Ocean Viking for whom the government of France had arranged for a medical evacuation, by helicopter, were directed to the hospital in Bastia, Corsica. This is what the French broadcaster Bfmtv reports, which citing Sos Mediterranée reports that the four people are three migrants and a companion.

11.44 – The mayor of Porto Torres: “Ready to welcome them”

“It is my intention to make the city and the port of Porto Torres available to welcome the shipwrecked of the ship of Sos Mediterranèe Ocean Viking”. The mayor of Porto Torres, in the Sassari area, Massimo Mulas says so. “It is certainly not my intention to argue with anyone, let alone with the government of my country – underlines the mayor – but the city that I am honored to administer has always been and always will be a welcoming city, a port city and therefore a safe harbor for whoever”.

11.12 – France, disembarkation of 4 people for health reasons

The French government has announced the disembarkation for health reasons of four people aboard the aid ship Ocean Viking, which has 234 migrants on board gathered in the Mediterranean.

11.00 – Le Pen no a Ocean Viking in Francia