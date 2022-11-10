Home World Midterm elections: yeses win in the referendum on abortion
Midterm elections: yeses win in the referendum on abortion

In the mid-term elections, celebrated on 8 November, there were referendums on abortion in five states, and in at least four citizens expressed the same result: no one wants limitations on resorting to termination of pregnancy. From California to Vermont from Michigan to Kentucky. In the fifth state, Montana, the counting of votes is proceeding slowly, but the indications seem to show the affirmation of the right to abortion.

