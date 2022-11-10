In the mid-term elections, celebrated on 8 November, there were referendums on abortion in five states, and in at least four citizens expressed the same result: no one wants limitations on resorting to termination of pregnancy. From California to Vermont from Michigan to Kentucky. In the fifth state, Montana, the counting of votes is proceeding slowly, but the indications seem to show the affirmation of the right to abortion.
