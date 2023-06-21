Testosterone Replacement Therapy: no heart problems

The testosterone replacement therapy it doesn’t give heart problems. In a nutshell, this is the result of a research carried out by the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

Testosterone replacement therapy does not affect cardiovascular disease

The researchers found that men already at risk for cardiovascular disease did not see an increase in the odds of a cardiac event. You can read the results of this study in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine. There are practically no significantly important differences between the incidence of cardiovascular disease with or without HRT.

Although rarely it can cause kidney and lung problems

But there are other problems that the researchers point out. Those taking testosterone replacement therapy are more likely to get a racing heart, kidney problems, and pulmonary embolism, although these are very rare events. This is the largest study on the effects of this therapy ever carried out so far.

Beware of natural supplements. Always talk to your doctor

However, the concern of the experts goes to hit the real boom on the market of the so-called natural products for increasing testosterone levels. These products have not received the rigorous evaluation that drugs do.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 5,000 men between the ages of 45 and 80. All had a high risk of cardiovascular disease and had low testosterone levels. One group took the hormone every day, while the other a placebo. The trial lasted 22 months. The results showed that the risk of heart disease rose by 7% in those who took testosterone and by 7.3% in those who took the placebo.

Testosterone replacement therapy: previous studies

In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines guidelines, in which he recommended the use of testosterone only for men with low levels due to specific diseases. We remember that having low testosterone levels is not a life threatening problembut can also lead to serious illnesses.

A meta-analysis of five studies on the subject carried out in 2017 showed that it improves bone density and anemia in men over 65. However, this analysis highlighted an increased risk of atherosclerosis.

