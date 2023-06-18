Tests | What do you prefer to eat for breakfast? The answer reveals who you really are

Did you know that your favorite breakfast can reveal so much about your true self? Do not you believe it? Test yourself with our test!

Many of us go to bed happy just because the next day starts with breakfast. Whether sweet or savoury, abundant or essential, slow or fast, breakfast puts pretty much everyone in a good mood and it is perhaps the only reason – besides the red bank account – that makes us leave our bed without feeling a weight on the heart.

And then, how can you resist the muttering of the cafeteria in the morning when silence still invades the whole house and the world slowly abandons the torpor of the night? This intimate and familiar image has its own hidden charm capable of melting anyone.

But in addition to a good espresso, essential to face the day at its best, the heady flavor of the croissant, the crystalline sound of the cereals clinking on the cup before being dipped in the milk and the fresh fruit taste they are all excellent allies in the morning, not only beautiful to look at, but good to eat!

Ma you how do you prefer to have breakfast in the morning? Do you always like to vary or do you follow a precise morning ritual that does not include exceptions? The one you preferactually, can tell a lot about you. Test yourself with our quiz and find out who you really are!

So what do you eat for breakfast? The time has come to make your choice

Answering our test is very simple. In fact, it will be enough for you choose what you prefer for breakfast absolutely or in most cases between milk and cereals, croissant and cappuccino, Greek yogurt and fruit, protein pancakes and then read the corresponding profile!

MILK AND CEREALS

If for you breakfast is strictly with milk and cereals, then it means that you are one calm person, calm and who likes to take things lightly. However, this attitude denotes how your childish part is well predominant compared to the rest, so much so that it guides you in many of your choices.

If on the one hand what the poet Giovanni Pascoli called the “little boy” which is within us, on the other hand you often tend to act on impulse, following your heart more than your reason. And in you are perfectly aware, but you don’t feel like changing. You like yourself as you are and undermining this balance scares you a lot. Also because for you life represents a source of well-being and when you do something you give your best, you do not accept distractions of any kind because you always have to give your best.

However, the energy profuse at the beginning is lost along the way, just because you dedicate yourself body and soul to your projects, you get tired quickly. In fact, it is not sustainable to sustain your backbreaking work rhythms for long, and so on you lose sight of your goals easily, under this aspect you have to grow up and listen more to reason. Enthusiasm is fine, but it’s not enough on its own, attention, care and responsibility are also needed.

And speaking of grooming, you’re not exactly a person who knows how to take care of yourself. You rather prefer that others do it and when it doesn’t happen, you tend to throw quite a few tantrums. Even if it rarely happens: others adore you and they certainly don’t mind pleasing you. In fact, the warmth you give off is truly enveloping, but you reserve it only for those you know well, with strangers you are quite shy and it takes a while before you get to know each other.

Fortunately not so much, just enough time to get used to it. However, this whole premise falls apart when it comes to love. In this case, you throw yourself, following your heart and you are not afraid of disappointments. You feel bad yes, but you always tend to see the beauty in relationships and the emotions you feel also repay you from suffering.

CROISSANT AND CAPPUCCINO

Either in the morning for breakfast you eat a croissant and a cappuccino or you prefer to skip it altogether. And if you can allow yourself to go to the bar, without having to worry about clearing and cleaning, you are the happiest person in the world. Let’s say, like you, cappuccino with croissant are tactical. You have little time to devote to the house and household chores because you are always running from one place to another.

In short, your life is very hectic and you rarely rest, which is why when you can you always delegate the “simplest” things of the day to others. In this perpetual motion of yours, however, a granite personality emerges. You are extravagant yes, but you know exactly what you want from life and what you need. Precisely because you learned the hard way that you can’t always have everything under control, you prefer to go with the flow and take life for what it is, without thinking too much about it.

What if something unexpected happens? You go your way without anxiety. In the eyes of others, you appear to be an extremely organized person who knows his stuff and is capable of solving any problem. This is partly true, but the reality is that you let it all slip on you and if desired, it can be considered a sort of “problem solving 2.0“.

Extremely sociable and with a good word for everyone, always have pleasant, enriching relationships and you like to build new relationships every day. Also because you never feel embarrassed: everything happens in such a simple and natural way that you would be able to put even the grumpiest person on the planet at ease.

In love you have no problems, however at the moment you avoid serious relationships. You wouldn’t have the time or the mind to dedicate yourself to someone. You know how important a commitment it is that should not be underestimated. So you prefer to enjoy fleeting company at the moment, but who knows in the future!

GREEK YOGURT AND FRUIT

Are Greek yogurt and fruit your thing in the morning? Then that means you are one pragmatic person with great organizational skills and with strong self-control. In short, when you want you have an iron will that always allows you to get what you need. And precisely because you are aware of your abilities, you know it’s a matter of time, but sooner or later you always achieve the desired results.

Also because you tend to organize every aspect of your life, whether it’s work or household chores, little changes, you always want to optimize, so that you also have plenty of free time to cultivate your interests. But not only. This amazing pragmatic ability allows you to be a good leader and others almost blindly trust your judgment, aware of your intelligence and rationality.

However, you don’t travel alone: ​​when needed, you also know how to reward those around you every day without asking for anything in return, another aspect that is greatly appreciated, especially by your friends. Yet, you don’t give yourself to everyone equally. Your way of being changes based on the person you are facing. You can be as cold as a glacier or as warm as a blanket, it all depends on the behavior of others who have to earn your affection and even your trust.

In love, however, this security of yours wavers a bit. Precisely because you give so much, in a relationship you want to receive as much, you need constant confirmation that push you to exaggerate. It happens, in fact, that more than asking you demand, sometimes more than you are able to give.

PROTEIN PANCAKE

If you just can’t give up a good protein pancale in the morning, then that means you are a person who always knows what he wants. Very determined, you particularly care about your psychophysical well-being. In short, for you”A sound mind in a sound body” is a lifestyle that you follow with pleasure precisely because you are aware that there is nothing better than taking care of yourself.

You know, in fact, that the longest relationship of your life, whatever love you mean, is with yourself, which is why you always reserve the best for yourself because you believe you deserve the best. But you are certainly not selfish! In fact, you care about the health of the people you care about and you do everything to take care of them. Reason why if necessary, you know how to set aside your ambitions for the greater good, especially in the workplace.

You are a really good and kind person, but you don’t let anyone put their feet on you: you always demand respect and this makes you appear strong, resolute and honest in the eyes of others. In short, even if unintentionally, set an example for those around you. If a friend of yours is going through a complicated moment then, you always have a word of comfort and so you always want to act.

You really don’t like to see people you care about wasting their lives. However, there are not many people who are part of your life. By virtue of well-being at 360 degrees, look only for quality friendships, concrete and real that allow you to focus only on who is really important to you. Reason why in love you throw yourself headlong if you think you’ve found the right person. For now, however, you haven’t had much luck, but don’t give up: your soulmate is closer than you can imagine!

