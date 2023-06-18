Home » Partizan left the field before the derby announced on Twitter Sport
World

by admin
Before the start of the “eternal derby” in the third match of the ABA league final, Partizan’s basketball players left the warm-up after being targeted from the stands. Željko Obradović’s team stayed on the field for a short time, and then withdrew from the warm-up. After that, Partizan posted on social networks a video showing the black and white team going out on the court, during which the black and white basketball players were being shot at from the stands:

Follow along with MONDO transmission of the match Zvezda – Partizan, on the eve of which the betting odds for the ABA final look like this. See also how the exit of the Zvezda basketball players looked like:

Partizan leads the final series 2-0 and would become champions with a win on Sunday, while Zvezda is playing for a win that would extend the series and schedule the fourth game for Tuesday.

