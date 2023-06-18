It is revealed that Paris is interested in Kane and the team will contact Tottenham – yqqlm

Original title: It is revealed that Paris is interested in Kane and the team will contact Tottenham

June 18th, according to foreign reporters, Paris Saint-Germain is currently considering signing Tottenham England striker Harry Kane, Paris Saint-Germain executives have a high voice to buy Kane.

The reporter revealed that no matter who the team’s head coach is, Paris Saint-Germain’s current main demand is to sign a center this summer. Paris was also very interested in Naples center Osmeen before, but for Paris, Osmeen En’s asking price was too high for Paris to afford. Kane’s current contract with Tottenham has only one year left, and the Paris high-level internally believes that signing Kane is also possible.

Harry Kane was born in 1993 and was produced by Tottenham’s youth training. He was briefly rented out to other teams when he was promoted to the first team. He returned to Tottenham from Leicester City in 2013 and has been with Tottenham since then. team effectiveness. Kane played a total of 435 games for Tottenham, scoring 280 goals and sending 64 assists, including 213 goals in the Premier League, ranking second in the history of the Premier League, 47 goals away from the number one Alan Shearer; The England national team played 83 games, scored 56 goals and sent 17 assists, and has just been awarded the top scorer in the history of the England team. With his superb shooting skills, excellent ball quotient and coping ability, Kane has attracted the favor of many giants including Real Madrid.

Kane's career at Tottenham was actually not smooth. He has only won two insignificant cup championships in so many years, but even if there are few championships in Tottenham, the fans are not very optimistic that Kane will go to Paris. After all, Paris The chaos in the team is also self-evident. Although there is no championship in Tottenham, it is clean at any rate. When the contract expires next year, it would be a better choice to join Real Madrid, which has been interested in him for a long time.

