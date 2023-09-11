Text message to doctor returning from holidays, 13-year-old heart patient saved – Medicine

A Miami-Dade family is devastated after two brothers, 16 and 19 years oldwere murdered shot in a southwest county building this Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquezwho died after being shot on Saturday, around 5:30 pm, in an apartment building in the area of ​​Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami, according to police.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is looking for whoever carried out the shots and Crime Stoppers of Miami and Florida Keys announced a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who offers information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the double crime.

In the video from a security camera obtained by the channel Local 10 Newsgunshots are heard before a red car speeds away from the scene.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau is carrying out an active investigation into the incident that has shocked the community.

Detectives are collecting evidence and information in the block where the two-story house in which the lives of the two young brothers were taken is located, local media reported.

Police urge anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.