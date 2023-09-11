Text message to doctor returning from holidays, 13-year-old heart patient saved – Medicine

Saved thanks to telemedicine and a text message sent to the specialist doctor, who promptly returned from holidays as soon as he received the alert. It’s the story of a thirteen-year-old being treated at the Regina Margherita in Turin who suffered a cardiac arrest while she was at home.
The little girl, who often suffered loss of consciousness and illness, was visited a few months ago by the head of pediatric arrhythmology at the Turin hospital, Dr. Fulvio Gabbarini. The doctor had implanted the ‘Loop Recorder’ under her skin, a small device that monitors her heartbeat in real time, programming it so that she could send a text message in the event of cardiac arrest. And so it happened: on August 15th the girl felt ill and fainted. Her parents took her to Regina Margherita, in the meantime the ‘Loop Recorder’ had already sent the alert to the doctor, who was on holiday outside Piedmont. Having received the message, the arrhythmologist left for Turin where he implanted the pacemaker in the little girl.
The 13-year-old was discharged from the unit and returned home in good health.
