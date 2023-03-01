Juve brought home the derby against Turin with a game of character, winning 4-2 at the Stadium. Toro finds the lead after 2′ with Karamoh. Cuadrado makes it 1-1 with a nice diagonal. At the end of the first half Sanabria scores but in the recovery Danilo puts in the 2-2. In the second half both Vlahovic and Linetty hit the crossbar. Pogba and Chiesa enter and Juve passes through Bremer. In the final Rabiot closes it from close range. Juve seventh at -6 from Atalanta

