TG ImmunoPharma Grants FDA Approval for Clinical Trial of Bispecific…

TG ImmunoPharma Co.,Ltd. (TGI), a leading biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies, is pleased to announce that the FDA has granted clinical trial approval for TGI-6, its breakthrough bispecific antibody. TGI-6 targets unique tumor-associated antigens (TAA) and simultaneously targets the CD3 molecules, enabling an efficient anti-tumor response. The antibody demonstrates exceptional anti-tumor activity, a favorable safety profile and excellent drug suitability.

The TAA of TGI-6 is highly expressed in a variety of solid tumors including colon cancer, breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. This makes TGI-6 a promising candidate for the treatment of a wide range of solid tumors. Preclinical studies have shown that TGI-6 can result in complete tumor regression after a single dose in animal models of colorectal cancer. TGI-6 is designed to retain high cytotoxic activity while minimizing the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

“We are very pleased to receive FDA approval for the clinical trial of TGI-6,” said Professor Zhigang Tian, ​​Founder of TGI and a member of the Chinese Academy of Technology and Academia Europaea. “TGI-6 has an outstanding performance in preclinical studies Demonstrated anti-tumor activity and high safety. We have great confidence in its potential as a novel therapy for solid tumors.”

In light of this significant milestone, TGI is actively seeking international partners to collaborate on the development, clinical trials and eventual commercialization of TGI-6. By collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, TGI aims to leverage their clinical development and market access expertise to advance the global availability of TGI-6 to patients.

TGI remains true to its mission to revolutionize cancer medicine through innovative immunotherapies. With the FDA’s approval for clinical testing of TGI-6, the company is positioned to further advance the development of precise therapies for solid tumors. Interested parties are invited to explore collaboration opportunities and support TGI in its pursuit of novel treatment options that improve patient outcomes.

TG ImmunoPharma Co.,Ltd. (TGI) is a leading biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapeutic drugs. TGI focuses on innovation and research. It harnesses the power of the immune system to fight cancer and improve patient outcomes. The company’s diverse pipeline includes bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, NK/T cell engagers and immunocytokines. TGI has over 10 products in the pipeline, more than half of which are in pre-clinical studies. In particular, for TGI-2, a therapeutic antibody against PVRIG, Phase I studies have been initiated in the US and are nearing completion of the first patient dosing. TGI plans to advance three innovative medicines into Phase I clinical trials by the end of next year, demonstrating its commitment to advancing immunotherapy and meeting the world‘s need for cancer treatments. To learn more about TGI and its pipeline, please go to www.tgimmunopharma.com.

