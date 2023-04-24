thanks to these 5 tips it’s very easy

What are the tips to follow to walk and lose weight at the same time. In a short time we will be able to lose excess weight and feel much better.

Walking and losing weight it is possible but it only happens if we are able to follow some simple rules to optimize this process. Going out for a walk in the open air is certainly pleasant, whatever the season. However, if our intention is to do it to lose weight then we will have to follow precise indications.

The loss of excess weight when you go walking to lose weight occurs first of all by maintaining a minimum speed as a gait. At less than 4 km/h you don’t get benefits, the ideal is to settle down about 6km/h and try to walk one kilometer on average every twelve minutes.

Then the more time passes, the more we will get used to it and we will improve our pace, our physical resistance and the ability to face the effort. At a certain point, let’s say after already a month, it will be advisable to tackle some uphill routes. Weight loss will be noticeable. As for the first few times, it is advisable to take a brisk walk for at least half an hour every three or four days a week.

Walking and slimming, how to lose weight in a short time

Always developing an improvement of breathing and muscle tightnessthen we will be able to increase this playing time up to three quarters of an hour, then up to an hour, and to do all this even on a daily basis.

It is also very useful to intersperse an intense walk with a slow one, to allow us to catch our breath. Another important thing then is to make sure that the calories burned when we walk fast they are more than those taken at the table and away from it in the course of the day.

Put simply: no binges. Need one healthy and balanced dietin which to allow yourself some exception to the rule only once a week and which is also done by a huge one water intake every day.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR UPDATES AND ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW THE LATEST NEWS, YOU CAN FOLLOW US ON OUR SOCIAL CHANNELS: TELEGRAM, INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK

Finally, even a walk requires suitable clothing, as comfortable as possible, and a foot placed on the ground, reducing possible traumas as much as possible. Walking while maintaining a constant and rapid pace, interspersed with occasional breaks, will make us feel great both in body and in mood.