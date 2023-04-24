Home » Miyamoto teases other characters for next Nintendo movie – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Technology

Miyamoto teases other characters for next Nintendo movie – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

by admin
Miyamoto teases other characters for next Nintendo movie – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

It’s not surprising to hear that Nintendo isn’t done with the movie space, especially considering The Super Mario Bros. Movie appears to be days away from breaking $1 billion worldwide, leaving it in very thin air (only 51 movies have achieved it. this feat).

In a conversation with Nikkei (thanks VGC), Nintendo legend and creator behind many of the company’s iconic franchises, Shigeru Miyamoto, spoke about Nintendo’s next steps in cinema, and it looks like the Japanese company will focus on other some assets.

“Keep an eye out for our next work. Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other artists (on our roster).

Miyamoto continued: “There are many different ways to develop characters (for the screen), from film-appropriate characters to well-known characters.

So while this isn’t confirmation of what the next Nintendo movie will be based on, it seems likely that Mario will take a backseat as Nintendo explores another of its beloved IPs.

See also  Slime Rancher 2 has set Monomi Park sales records - Slime Rancher 2

You may also like

“As a society, we must prepare for cyberwar”

Report: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon coming...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of...

Swiss startup builds giant “gravity batteries”

These are the best graphics cards for gaming...

Don’t expect a PS5 or Xbox Series version...

Carbon Structures for Tissue Engineering – Engineering Science...

How War Drives Technological Innovation

Sony’s full-frame interchangeable lens remote control pan-tilt movie...

HP notebook in the Aldi offer – All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy