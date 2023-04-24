Miyamoto teases other characters for next Nintendo movie – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

It’s not surprising to hear that Nintendo isn’t done with the movie space, especially considering The Super Mario Bros. Movie appears to be days away from breaking $1 billion worldwide, leaving it in very thin air (only 51 movies have achieved it. this feat).

In a conversation with Nikkei (thanks VGC), Nintendo legend and creator behind many of the company’s iconic franchises, Shigeru Miyamoto, spoke about Nintendo’s next steps in cinema, and it looks like the Japanese company will focus on other some assets.

“Keep an eye out for our next work. Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other artists (on our roster).

Miyamoto continued: “There are many different ways to develop characters (for the screen), from film-appropriate characters to well-known characters.

So while this isn’t confirmation of what the next Nintendo movie will be based on, it seems likely that Mario will take a backseat as Nintendo explores another of its beloved IPs.