Shooting in Texas-USA leaves at least 9 people injured

Nine people were injured after a shooting occurred at a party after a prom, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported this Sunday, in the US state of Texas (on).

According to statements by the agency, shortly after midnight authorities responded to a report of a shooting on County Road 263, north of the city of Jasper.

“Nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident broke out at an after-prom party being held at the residence at County Road 263,” police said.

He added that most of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and the rest to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for proper care.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office estimates that approximately 250 people were present at the party when the shooting occurred.

The investigation has already begun to determine the circumstances of the event, according to the authorities.

