Home » Shooting in Texas-USA leaves at least 9 people injured
News

Shooting in Texas-USA leaves at least 9 people injured

by admin

Victims of the shooting were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and the rest to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Shooting in South Texas.

Nine people were injured after a shooting occurred at a party after a prom, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported this Sunday, in the US state of Texas (on).

According to statements by the agency, shortly after midnight authorities responded to a report of a shooting on County Road 263, north of the city of Jasper.

“Nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident broke out at an after-prom party being held at the residence at County Road 263,” police said.

He added that most of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and the rest to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for proper care.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office estimates that approximately 250 people were present at the party when the shooting occurred.

The investigation has already begun to determine the circumstances of the event, according to the authorities.

shooting
The incident broke out at an after-prom party.

Also read:

Spain with a heat wave of up to 40º

Avatar of Dorielys Alzolar

Graduated in Social Communication from the UBV Monagas. Nicole and Stephanie’s mother

See also  During the New Year's Day, Renshou Public Security took multiple measures to ensure good social security and order_Sichuan Online

You may also like

Qiongzhong launched the family parent-child reading theme activity...

for the Germans Prato becomes Rasen [notiziediprato.it]

319 racketeers including 253 Pakistanis arrested in Dubai

with the curls made

The unified contribution for new processes with simplified...

Fifth and deciding T20, New Zealand win the...

18 years of El Paso Theater

The results of the 20th National Reading Survey...

everything you need to know — idealista/news

Alberto “Beto” Arvelo: “Together we make a team”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy