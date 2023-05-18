Sleep soundly with the mySheepi TRAVEL neck pillow

(Image source: @mySheepi GmbH)

Around a third of the German population suffers from sleep problems. The causes are varied and range from stress to alcohol consumption to mental illnesses. Possibly, however, simply an unsuitable pillow prevents a pain-free, healthy sleep. There is a solution for these cases. The ergonomic neck pillows from mySheepi adapt to the individual body shape and thus relieve the shoulder and neck area. With its current product innovation, the Berlin start-up goes one step further. The mySheepi TRAVEL is the world‘s first travel pillow to have a movable neck roll integrated.

Slept well?!

Healthy sleep is important. The body recovers, defenses are strengthened and cells are renewed. Without the necessary rest, the ability to concentrate and energy levels decrease. The quality of sleep can be positively influenced with the individually tailored shape and the matching cover fabric of the pillow. Compared to classic pillows, high-quality neck pillows not only relieve the shoulder, neck and head area. They also keep the spine in a neutral position.

The founding story

All of this was also known to Lars Reimann. And so in 2017 he decided to found his mySheepi GmbH. With a holistic understanding of health and scientifically based product developments, he is pursuing one goal. He wants to help his customers get a restful, healthy sleep. The mySheepi HOME already meets high quality standards and is recommended by doctors and therapists. With its current product innovation, the company is going one step further – and at the same time has brought a world first to the market. A movable neck roll is integrated into the mySheepi TRAVEL, which promotes blood circulation and thus leads to muscle relaxation. The filling quantity in the innovative two-chamber system can be adjusted according to personal preferences and medical recommendations. As with all products from the Berlin company, the soft filling is made from recycled, odorless material. The cover fabric is certified with the ÖKÖ-TEX ​​Standard 100. So even allergy sufferers do not have to do without the excellent neck pillow.

Excellent in the truest sense of the word applies to mySheepi products. After just three years, the e-commerce company was able to celebrate the Ergonomics Innovation Award. Other health awards and honors for service quality and design followed. And the consistent sustainability concept is also welcomed by many customers and experts.

The mySheepi range now includes the HOME, TRAVEL and KIDS neck rolls as well as a wide selection of fillings, covers and accessories. If you want, you can book a free, telephone sleep consultation with the professionals. And if you’re curious, you should always check the start-up’s website. Because more new products are guaranteed to follow.

At mySheepi, we want to help people like you wake up happy – and restful, healthy sleep is the basic prerequisite for this. But what exactly does “waking up happy” mean? Correct! – Something different for everyone.

And that is exactly where we come in: We stand for a holistic understanding of health and do not believe in one size fits all. With our sophisticated products and first-class service, which advises people before, during and after the purchase, we create a better quality of life healthy sleep. Adapted to the needs of each one of us, because everyone is individual.

In addition, as an e-commerce company, we are aware of our responsibility and want to make a beneficial contribution to people and the environment. A sustainable corporate concept forms our basis and goes beyond a dedicated core business. In doing so, we act in accordance with our core values ​​in each of our work steps: quality, sustainability, community and progress.

