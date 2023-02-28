Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Maurizio Costanzo the funeral. Today is the day when everyone, friends and relatives, will say their last goodbyes to the journalist who died on February 24 in Rome. On networks…

Maurizio Costanzo the funeral. Today is the day when everyone, friends and relatives, will say their last goodbyes to the journalist who died on February 24 in Rome. On the Mediaset networks since Friday the schedule has undergone considerable upheavals. And it will be like this today too. At 14.45 viewers will not find the beloved Men and Women. In fact, despite the recordings already ready, Maria De Filippi’s editorial staff has decided to stop the broadcast scheduled for today.

Maurizio Costanzo funeral live: already hundreds of people in Piazza del Popolo

Men and Women doesn’t air, that’s when it comes back

At 2 pm on channel 5 there will be Silvia Toffanin with the story of the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo. From the advances of Men and Women, today’s episode would have put Federico Nicotera at the center and his possible choice. But when does Men and Women resume? Let’s try to understand what is expected in the schedule for the next few days.

Totti will not be at Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral (he is in the mountains with Noemi): he has already been to Paideia because “he belongs to the family”

As has already been known for several days, the broadcasts conducted by Maria De Filippi were all interrupted following the death of Maurizio Costanzo. From C’è Posta per Te to Amici and also Men and Women. The new episodes of the thrones, if there are no further second thoughts, should resume as early as tomorrow, Tuesday 28 February.

Changes to the schedule

On the Mediaset networks, the Mediaset schedule has undergone significant upheavals since Friday. The popular “Fourth grade” format hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero has decided not to go on air, a special episode of the Matrix dedicated to the father of talk shows on TV has been aired. On the three television networks of the Mediaset group, during the “advice for purchases”, a message passes with a half-bust photo of Costanzo in the background: «Dearest Maurizio, a piece of our television and a piece of our country go away with you». Men and Women were not aired on Friday, “You’ve Got Mail” was not aired on Saturday, and Friends was not aired on Sunday either. very true dedicated an episode to the journalist. And now Costanzo’s funeral is live on television.

