The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117,3087 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. On Monday, the euro was worth 117.3309 dinars according to the official middle exchange rate.

Today, the dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)