Francesca Tocca hadn’t danced for a long time. In the gauntlet between the professors, Raimondo Todaro’s wife dances with her husband: only now does the reason why the dancer hadn’t danced for a long time emerge.

There was a very emotional moment, which was broadcast both in the studio and for the audience at home during the evening of Amici on April 8th. It was about the dance between Raimondo Todaro e Francesca touch. A moment that arrived during the gauntlet between the professors who, based on their skills, chose to perform on a series of evergreen pieces. Raimondo Todaro therefore chose to dance with his wife.

The return of Francesca Tocca

The choreography is on the notes of the song “La notte”, sung by Arisa. Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro twirl on this song that made the history of the Sanremo Festival, as well as being one of Arisa’s most beautiful songs. Maria De Filippi, at the end of the performance, wanted to talk to Francesca Tocca: “I wanted to tell you publicly that I’m happy to see you dance again. You’re always very good. I’m really happy”.

The injury in October: a broken foot

Only now has it emerged why the dancer hadn’t danced for a long time. Francesca Tocca had suffered a bad injury last October. A very long stop forced by a very serious foot fracture. The rehabilitation process was complex and long. Maria De Filippi wanted to publicly support Francesca Tocca. Great emotion also from Francesca Tocca’s husband, Raimondo Todaro. It was a good time.

Francesca Tocca does not dance at Amici's Evening, the gossip about the alleged second pregnancy

Raimondo Todaro’s message

Raimondo Todaro shared a message on Instagram immediately after the performance. “One of those nights you’ll never forget,” he said.

Thanks to @arisamusic it was an honor to be able to dance to the notes of this wonderful song and your live voice gives me chills.

Thanks to my half @francescatocca after so many years we had a few hours of rehearsal room properly and sharing the @amiciufficiale stage with you was an indescribable emotion.

Thank you all for the love you show me every day

The rumors of a pregnancy

Francesca Tocca’s absence from the scenes for all this time had been paired with some rumors about an alleged pregnancy. Fans of the couple had in fact imagined that her absence was due to a sweet wait. Indeed, many users on Twitter were surprised to learn of the foot injury that kept the dancer and wife of Raimondo Todaro out of action for a long time.