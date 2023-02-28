Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A summit that ai United States really don’t like it. Today the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenkofaithful ally of Vladimir Putinmeet a Beijing his counterpart Xi Jinpingwho in recent days has come forward as peace mediator between Ukraine e Russia with a plan for the truce which, in truth, has little convinced the West. And although from Minsk ensure that in the meeting “attention will be directed to the development of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation” between the two countries, the White House he stands with his antennae straight up. But how come Washington Are you that interested in this meeting?

Risk of escalation?

The fear is that of escalation, considering that Lukashenko he never hid his connection to the tsar and that Xiin the inviting document Ukraine e Russia to sit down at the peace negotiating table, in fact he never condemned the invasion of the troops of Kremlin indeed it almost seemed to justify it Putinworried by the expansion of the Nato up to its borders. Obviously Lukashenko and Belarus, which are not a superpower, are of relative concern. But when the escalation seems to be able to involve too Beijing the speeches are markedly different. It is no coincidence that the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spent the past weekend making official statements with a single common thread: the United States they are “carefully observing” what is happening in the East, while the director of the Cia, William Burnshe said in an interview with Cbs News on Sunday that the United States is “seriously concerned” that China may supply weapons to Russia. “We have no evidence that they want to do it – she explained – but it is good to underline how important it is that they don’t do it”.

Putin, the United States fears China‘s bluff. “Beijing is on Russia’s side”

Beijing has warned againstescalation nucleare and this is a point of contact with the American position. But at the same time he also criticized sanctions on Russia and “expanding military blocs,” positions that appeared anti-Russian Ue and anti Natoto the point of having the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance say Jens Stoltenberg that China lacks credibility as a mediator and as usual Sullivan that any support for Russia will have “real costs for Beijing”. Hypothesis espoused by Chinese analysts, such as Yu Jie del think tank Chatham Housewho spoke of Western sanctions as “colossal damage both economically and politically to Xi’s leadership”.

In light of all this, Xi’s meeting with Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, is seen internationally as a certification of Chinese sympathies. Even considering how the appeal of the Ukrainian president fell on deaf ears Volodymyr Zelensky, who in turn had asked to be able to meet the Chinese president. Shadows that lengthen on the widening of the borders of war.

