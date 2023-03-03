The new frontier of the oriental beauty routine is super basic and cheap. Already popular in Korea and Japan for some time, thesparkling water it has in fact proved to be an excellent ally of the skin of the face and in particular of its cleansing.

Sparkling water has a pH similar to that of your skin

According to the parameters reported by the Ministry of Health, the pH of tap water – with which we usually wash our faces – varies from 6.78 to 7.8. Sparkling water, on the other hand, has a pH that fluctuates between 2 and 3: it is therefore acidic and much more similar to that of the skin of the face, which is around 4. This means that sparkling water is less aggressive than tap water and is particularly suitable for all skin typeseven the most sensitive ones.

Carbon dioxide cleans deeply

Carbon dioxide also manages to penetrate deeply ea unclog pores due to pollution, make-up residue, dust, excess sebum. Thanks to carbonation, therefore, impurities and bacteria are removed, without attacking and irritating the skin, whose hydrolipidic film remains unchanged. Besides that, sparkling water at room temperature improves blood microcirculation. In fact, CO2 performs a vasodilator function, bringing blood and oxygen to the skin tissues. This appears brighter, healthier, more compact.

Washing your face with sparkling water: some advice

So how can we use sparkling water to cleanse the skin? The SodaStream experts suggest filling a bowl with room-temperature carbonated water immerse your face for 10-20 seconds, repeating the beauty ritual 1-3 times a week depending on skin type. Those who have a particularly delicate and sensitive one can limit themselves to only once. For those wishing to test a softer remedy, the advice is to spray quickly the face with sparkling water or cleanse it with a soaked cotton pad.

