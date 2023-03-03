Home Health That’s why you should wash your face with sparkling water
Health

That’s why you should wash your face with sparkling water

by admin
That’s why you should wash your face with sparkling water

The new frontier of the oriental beauty routine is super basic and cheap. Already popular in Korea and Japan for some time, thesparkling water it has in fact proved to be an excellent ally of the skin of the face and in particular of its cleansing.

Sparkling water has a pH similar to that of your skin

According to the parameters reported by the Ministry of Health, the pH of tap water – with which we usually wash our faces – varies from 6.78 to 7.8. Sparkling water, on the other hand, has a pH that fluctuates between 2 and 3: it is therefore acidic and much more similar to that of the skin of the face, which is around 4. This means that sparkling water is less aggressive than tap water and is particularly suitable for all skin typeseven the most sensitive ones.

Carbon dioxide cleans deeply

Carbon dioxide also manages to penetrate deeply ea unclog pores due to pollution, make-up residue, dust, excess sebum. Thanks to carbonation, therefore, impurities and bacteria are removed, without attacking and irritating the skin, whose hydrolipidic film remains unchanged. Besides that, sparkling water at room temperature improves blood microcirculation. In fact, CO2 performs a vasodilator function, bringing blood and oxygen to the skin tissues. This appears brighter, healthier, more compact.

Washing your face with sparkling water: some advice

So how can we use sparkling water to cleanse the skin? The SodaStream experts suggest filling a bowl with room-temperature carbonated water immerse your face for 10-20 seconds, repeating the beauty ritual 1-3 times a week depending on skin type. Those who have a particularly delicate and sensitive one can limit themselves to only once. For those wishing to test a softer remedy, the advice is to spray quickly the face with sparkling water or cleanse it with a soaked cotton pad.

Read also…

See also  Medicines not to be taken because they have more risks for our health than they are beneficial

You may also like

Almost every second corona death lived in a...

Juve, the arguments of the Coni appeal, between...

Green coffee: effects and ingredients

what it is, what are the symptoms and...

Best toothpaste for kids [Ökotest 2023]

Amoeba eats brain in water, man dies in...

For the 26th Day of Healthy Eating on...

had done nasal washes with tap water

Trichinosis alarm in Puglia, the expert: “You get...

Why the debate about the origin of Sars-CoV-2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy