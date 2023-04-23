The 22-year-old goes to a concert – a little later she loses her arms and legs

In June, Evelyn Davis attends a concert. Only a few days later she is unwell, she feels tired, has a fever. Shortly thereafter, she is hospitalized, like the 22-year-old in the UK „Mirror“ told. The doctors first diagnosed her with blood poisoning, then pneumonia. She goes into a coma for 16 days. “My mom told me I told her I was going to die,” Davis said.

After ten days, her doctors found out that she was suffering from Legionnaires’ disease. “[Die Ärzte] said I most likely contracted it from the concert I was at because they had a smoke machine and it probably had legionella bacteria in it.”

Drugs interrupt blood circulation

In the hospital she is given medication to stabilize her blood pressure. However, these also lead to the blood circulation to your organs as well as your hands and feet being disturbed. “When I woke up I felt something was wrong with my limbs because they were completely black and cold. But my brain was still very fuzzy, I really couldn’t process much,” she says. She will be relocated. “As soon as I got to the other hospital, regained consciousness and saw what my limbs looked like, I knew they had to be amputated before anyone told me anything”

She will remain on the ventilator for two more days. Finally, in mid-July, the doctors amputated both of her legs below the knees. Shortly thereafter follows her right arm, above the wrist. Then the left one, a little below the elbow.

Evelyn Davis is fighting her way back to life

Since then, Davis has been fighting his way back to life. Go to rehab. Decides to be able to be in the family photos at Christmas – and succeeds. And much more: she will soon be taking her first steps again – although the doctors had told her that the chances of that happening were slim. “When I heard the doctors say these things, I was determined to prove them wrong.”

This is what is behind Legionnaires’ disease

Legionella can be inhaled through atomized water, sources of infection are often air conditioners, showers or whirlpools. Or a fog machine, like the one in the Davis case. An infection with these bacteria can remain asymptomatic, but can also trigger flu-like symptoms or Legionnaires’ disease. This is a form of pneumonia.

Legionnaires’ disease usually begins with

Cough

chills and

high fever.

It can also lead to diarrhea or confusion, writes the Federal Center for Health Education. Untreated or incorrectly treated pneumonia is often difficult, with correct treatment there are good prospects of recovery.

Transmission of the bacteria from person to person is not possible. Legionella are particularly dangerous for seniors and people with a weakened immune system.