Xgimi mini projector tested

FThe temperatures are still too cold for the terrace cinema, but Xgimi, the Chinese wholesaler for video projectors, is already reporting with suitable innovations. We took a look at the new mini projector Mogo 2 Pro, a model whose size is suitable for outpatient use: with a height of 16 centimeters, it is as compact as a networkable kitchen loudspeaker, but advertises with a thoroughly respectable interior.

These include its Smart TV functions: The small projector works with the Android TV operating system and thus opens up all conceivable streaming services. Only Apple TV+ is missing, there are suitable apps for all other important platforms. The media libraries of the TV stations are also included. And where Google is on board, the assistant, the voice control of the house, is also part of the equipment.

The kid connects to the internet via WiFi. Because the device supports Chromecast, moving images from the tablet or smartphone can also use the wireless transmission path. Blu-ray players or TV receivers can be connected via an HDMI cable, and the projector has the appropriate input socket on the back. Even memory sticks can import films via a USB connection.

Brightness is not enough for the really big cinema

A built-in loudspeaker reproduces the sound with the picture with a quite usable volume. Headphones can be connected via a jack socket, and Bluetooth radio also invites wireless models or additional loudspeakers to play along. A small remote control controls all important functions. An external plug-in power supply supplies the projector with power via a USB-C interface.

