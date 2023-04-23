U.S. heavyweight financial report relay show Taiwan stock supply chain is ready

The global wafer foundry leader TSMC’s legal talk has just ended. After throwing out the semiconductor boom and terminal demand outlook, American heavyweight companies including: Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple and other financial reports followed closely. The legal person pointed out that, The financial reports and outlook releases of technology giants will continue to affect the long-short sentiment in the market. The supply chain related to Taiwan stocks is deeply affected, and the short-term fluctuations should not be over yet.

Large international companies such as: Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet, Texas Instruments, Meta, Amazon, Intel financial reports will appear before the end of the month, and in May there will be Apple, Huida, AMD, Qualcomm and other performances, PGIM Sun Chuanshu, manager of Prudential’s high-growth fund, said that corporate operating fundamentals have regained the spotlight, which will affect the stock price performance of related supply chains. Based on the above conditions, it is not easy for Taiwan stocks to have a small volatility.

It is worth noting that although TSMC’s legal briefing has already been held, the subsequent outlooks of major manufacturers such as Apple, AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, etc., represent the demand prospects of TSMC’s important customers, and will naturally be regarded as key by the market. , and inspect it with a magnifying glass.

On the other hand, many electronic companies in Taiwan stocks are supply chain partners of international technology giants. The legal person pointed out that important concept stocks include: Wiwynn, Zhibang, Quanta, ASUS, Largan, Faraday, Creative, TSMC, Xiang Shuo, Jiaze, Xinxing, ASE Investment Holdings, Delta Electronics, Lite-On Technology, Taijun, Wenmao, Zhending-KY, Yujingguang, etc., will be released one after another in the future as the financial reports or outlooks of major companies are released, and they are bound to lead Taiwan stocks. Technology stocks and the overall trend sentiment.

