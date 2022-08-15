Original title: Jilin Province added 3 imported confirmed cases yesterday and 9 asymptomatic infections

CNR Changchun, August 15 (Reporter Guo Dongyu) According to the Jilin Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 0-24:00 on August 14, there were no new local confirmed cases in the province; no new local asymptomatic infections.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 14, there were no new confirmed cases cured and discharged in the province; no new cases of asymptomatic infection released from isolation and medical observation.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 14, the province added 3 imported confirmed cases (light) and 9 newly imported asymptomatic infections, all of which were in Changchun City. Measures, there is no trajectory of self-activity in the province.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: