Sports

The words of the Biancoceleste coach to Sky Sport, after the comeback victory against Bologna

A victory of heart, of head, of character. Lazio comeback and beat Bologna 2-1, thus obtaining the first three points in the league. “It looked like a haunted game, but we stayed inside the game and slowly we fixed it” said Maurizio Sarri to the microphones of Sky Sport. “We did 96 minutes outnumbered, after Maximiliano was sent off. Playing with 33 degrees in the first league championship, it was not obvious to go all the way”.

the importance of luis alberto

One of Lazio’s catchphrases is the future of Luis Alberto, always at the center of the market: the Spaniard has entered the match in progress. “I saw it well, because he came in to do a job that is not so much in his characteristics – said Sarri -. It was important that he held his position in front of the defense to allow Milinkovic to go up, he did. very good”. One of the best players on the pitch was Lazzari who “is improving day by day” according to the Biancoceleste coach.

immobile as a point of reference

Finally, Sarri concludes by praising his boys: “I told them at the end of the first half to stay inside the game. From a tactical point of view, we improvised too much, we should all try to stay at the level of Immobile. Cancellieri I liked it, it was participant in the game “.

August 14, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 00:27)

