Google CEO Sundar Pichai earned $226 million

Google-CEO Sundar Pichai. Alex Wong, Getty Images North America

Google only announced in January that it intends to cut 12,000 jobs. This was followed by an open letter of protest from the employees to the CEO Sundar Pichai. Now it has become known how much compensation Pichai received last year: $ 226 million. Probably more than 800 times the average salary of a Google employee. In addition, the US news channel “CNBC” reported that the construction of a new campus in Silicon Valley has been stopped for cost reasons.

Internet giant Google and its parent company Alphabet announced in January that they would have to cut 12,000 jobs. Around six percent of the entire workforce is affected. The reason: falling sales due to the Covid pandemic. Many employees then joined an open letter of protest to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The latest figures on the earnings of the top manager should now lead to the worse mood: According to a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Sundar Pichai received total compensation of 226 million US dollars last year, which consists mainly of stock awards. The salary is said to be more than 800 times the average wage of the employees affected by the job cuts.

Google halts construction of company premises, according to CNBC report

The cost savings in other areas are all the more explosive: According to a CNBC report, Google is said to have stopped the construction of a new, huge campus in the Californian city of San Jose in Silicon Valley. According to CNBC, construction work on Google’s Downtown West campus in the city of San Jose should actually begin by the end of the year. However, the preparatory work has been stopped. The companies commissioned were apparently not informed when the construction site would continue. According to CNBC, office space, apartments and parks are to be built on the 32-hectare campus, which already has planning permission.

The group dismissed the development team for the project and postponed the start of construction without setting a new timeframe. Despite Google’s pledge to build the campus, sources cited by CNBC are concerned. They fear that the project may not go ahead as originally planned.

read too Artificial intelligence: Google CEO Sundar Pichai issues serious warning business/google-sundar-pichai-ki-warnung/”>

The group has also announced plans to invest nearly $10 billion in at least 20 major real estate projects. Due to the company’s financial difficulties, however, it is questionable whether these projects can be fully implemented. The new quarterly figures, which could be published in the coming week, should also play a major role.