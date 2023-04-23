Home » The trashi Murcians already have their “I want to go home” available
The trashi Murcians already have their “I want to go home” available

“I want to go home” There are five songs presented with the idea of ​​transmitting the experiences and joint evolution of the group. “Living in a city with such a hostile environment, and being away from all the things you love, can be really difficult. Your house, your family, your forever friends. It brings with it a nostalgia and a loneliness that are very difficult to deal with. You must learn to live with yourself and your own thoughts in an intoxicated environment, and you realize that day to day is no longer so easy.”

In each song various questions are raised that guide the thread of the EP; “the fast-paced lifestyle that society lives, where relationships become liquid and no one seeks anything more than immediate and ephemeral gratification.” Their melodies accompany songs like “Where is it going?” that refer to the title of their first EP “WHAT HAPPENED THAT SUMMER”.

