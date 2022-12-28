Dried fruit is the undisputed protagonist of Neapolitan tables during the holidays. The Christmas meals of the Neapolitans cannot in fact be defined as complete if at the end of the meal ‘o spassatiempo does not appear on the table, that is the classic basket that collects hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds, dried figs and so on and so forth. However, dried fruit in shell should be introduced into everyone’s daily diet as it is rich in important properties for our body, including vitamins, fibres, noble proteins, mineral salts and Omega 3 fatty acids.

Today we are talking about the cashew nut, the seed of a plant native to Brazil (Anacardium occidentalis), whose name derives from the shape that recalls that of the heart. Together with nutritionist Marty Fierro, let’s find out what are the main benefits of cashews and the recommended daily dose.

The difference between cashews and peanuts

Many confuse peanuts with cashews, but they come from different fruits. The former belong to the Leguminous family: botanically they are, in fact, considered legumes such as chickpeas, beans or peas, but nutritionally, they are considered dried fruit in shell, as they boast the same benefits as this. Cashews, on the other hand, belong to the cashew family, an arboreal species of the Anacardiaceae family, native to Brazil (Amazon): both botanically and nutritionally they are considered dry nuts.

The 7 benefits of cashews

They protect heart health

Like all nuts, cashews are a good source of monounsaturated fats, such as oleic acid and palmitoleic acid, which help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL). Therefore, they are useful in preventing coronary heart disease and stroke. Several studies have shown that consuming 4 portions of dried fruit a week would be enough to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by 37%.

They delay cellular aging

Like all dried fruit, cashews are rich in vitamins, including vitamin B3, vitamin B6 and vitamin E, a very powerful antioxidant that protects cells from the action of free radicals, and therefore from cellular ageing. Also, being a good source of zeaxanthin, a carotenoid pigment that protects the retina and prevents age-related macular degeneration.

They improve blood sugar

Thanks to the good presence of fiber and good fats, cashews help prevent glycemic peaks and reduce blood sugar. They are therefore useful both for healthy subjects and for subjects with type 2 diabetes.

They help to lose weight

Thanks to the excellent sense of satiety that cashews (like all dried fruit) determine, they are very useful for those who need to reduce their body weight. Obviously, in the case of a low-calorie diet, care must be taken not to exceed the doses but consume cashews instead of a snack.

They reduce the risk of gallstones

Studies have shown that consuming a portion of nuts (including cashews) daily would reduce the risk of developing gallstones and therefore resorting to cholecystectomy surgery.

They fight osteoporosis

Cashews are an excellent source of copper, a very important mineral for health. It is in fact an essential component of many enzymes, and its severe deficiency is associated with lower bone mineral density and an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

They improve nerve and muscle tone

Thanks to the good magnesium content, cashews improve nervous and muscle tone, thus fighting high blood pressure, muscle spasms and migraines.

How many cashews to consume per day

The recommended daily amount is 15-20 pieces, which correspond to 30 g. There are no particular contraindications related to their consumption, except those related to any allergies or intolerances, which could be triggered by the high concentration of nickel (1 gram of cashew nuts contains 5.1 micrograms of nickel).