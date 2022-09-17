BRINDISI – The new Pfizer and Moderna m-Rna vaccines in the Original / Omicron BA.1 bivalent formulation are also available in the Brindisi Local Health Authority. As per operational indications of the Health Promotion Department of the Puglia Region, the administration has already started in the province of Brindisi.

These vaccines are indicated as a booster dose, in subjects aged 12 years or older, who have completed at least one primary course of anti Sars-CoV-2 / Covid-19 vaccination, with the priority recommendation in favor: of all people who have not yet received the second booster dose (so-called “fourth dose”), including all individuals aged 60 and over, healthcare professionals, operators and guests in residential aged care facilities and women in pregnancy, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed from the first booster dose (so-called “third dose”) or from the date of the last positive diagnostic test following the booster. Persons aged 12 years and over who have not received the first booster dose, regardless of the vaccine used to complete the primary course, as long as a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed since the primary course or the date of the last test positive diagnostic after the recall.

It is highlighted that the administration of the fourth dose is also recommended for subjects with marked impairment of the immune response, for reasons related to the underlying pathology or pharmacological treatments and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation, as well as to all subjects 12 years of age or older with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed from the first booster dose or from the date of the last positive diagnostic test following the booster.