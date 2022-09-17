They are in their car and go to the park in via San Pancrazio, in the hamlet of Crespano. Suspicious movements were noticed by a patrol of the carabinieri of Pieve del Grappa, which on Friday afternoon arrested three young Moroccans. A 19-year-old has been identified as the drug dealer. He had doses of cocaine and hashish, as well as 900 euros in cash, considered the result of the illicit activity of the day. The boy was reported for detention for the purpose of drug dealing. He was in the company of two compatriots, a thirty-year-old and a minor. When they were searched, they too were found with small quantities of drugs, which are suspected to have been sold since the 19 year old, and therefore reported as consumers.