«The aggressor victim of bullying»- breaking latest news

His grandfather and some family members took him to the hospital. In the emergency room of the Civic Hospital of Palermo, they immediately realized that his conditions were very serious and that he had been the victim of a stabbing. The protagonist of the story is a 14-year-old boy allegedly injured by an 11-year-old schoolmate.

Police investigationscoordinated by the Prosecutor of Minors Claudia Caramanna, are just starting out, but according to the initial reconstructions, the attacker, who had been bullied for some time, would have reacted violently to the umpteenth harassment suffered.

The dynamics of the attack are yet to be ascertained. It is not clear whether the teenager was injured inside the school, the “Quasimodo” institute, or near the school building. The young man arrived at the hospital in the afternoon: according to the doctors, he would have suffered multiple wounds to the hands and arms – a sign that he would have tried to defend himself – and to the chest. A stab wound punctured his lung.