The alarm from the Head of State is in the meeting. The first lunch at the Quirinale between Sergio Mattarella e Giorgia Meloni it is neither brief nor extemporaneous. Just in the week in which the government has admitted that it will not be able to meet all the commitments of the Pnrr. A half surrender, which the president cannot accept. And that the leader must try to avoid. To do this, she asks Colle for a hand to get out of the corner she has gotten herself into…