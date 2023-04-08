Home Health The announcement about the anti-cancer vaccine was made by Moderna
Not only against neoplasms but also against heart attack and autoimmune diseases: Moderna gave the announcement about the anti-cancer vaccine

The announcement about the cancer vaccine gave it Modern and the pharmaceutical company already known for the fight against Covid explains that that experience has accelerated research. There is talk of an anti-cancer vaccine, an anti-infarction vaccine and also against autoimmune diseases. Those preparations should be ready by 2030. A real revolution in medicine which, as Il Messaggero writes, “it will allow millions of lives to be saved thanks to personalized vaccines.

It was given by the US company Moderna, according to what the Guardian reported. The fact is that “the experience gained with the anti-Covid vaccines has allowed studies on anti-cancer vaccines to speed up research, so much so that the equivalent of 15 years of progress they were achieved in just 12-18 months.” To say the doctor Paul BurtonModerna’s medical director, who also explained how the company will be able to offer these vaccines in just five years.

“The vaccines that will arrive will be very effective, and will save hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I believe we will be able to deliver personalized anti-cancer vaccines against many different types of cancer in the world‘s population”.

