Christian Dior 2023 spring and summer series, the profile skirt is more distinctive, and the lightness of the thin material

When wearing these clothes in the Christian Dior 2023 spring and summer series, a large number of dark colors make the temperament more stable and strong, and in the contrast of colors, the impact of color contrast is increased to bring vitality to the pattern;

The vibrant pattern adds temperament to the skirt, and the skirt with a sense of silhouette adds a sense of fashion, and the appearance of light and thin fabrics also adds lightness and elegance to the skirt;

The color of earthy yellow is not as bright as yellow, with some brown taste, which makes these colors more simple, low-key and elegant;

The colors appear on the clothing with lace and other characteristic fabrics, which add some vitality to the patterns, and the combination of some slit designs and matching of different patterns makes the design feel more sufficient;

On the clothing with black color as the base color, the appearance of these blue, light pink and some green and other colors forms a strong color impact with the base color, and the impact of colors adds more vitality and fashion to the pattern temperament;

When combining these floral patterns and dresses, it also brings some elegance;

【Romantic pattern】

The calmness and generosity of the black background color, the various colors bring not only the bright colors, but also the appearance of some plant patterns, which increase the vitality and fashion temperament brought by the patterns;

However, at the hem position, there is more sense of shape, and the fluffy silhouette makes its design sense extraordinarily sufficient;

【White pattern】

There are two completely different visual effects when the white color is used as the background color and the black color is used as the background color. When these white colors are used as the background color, the color is also much more fresh;

When these white patterns are used as bottoms, some tops with casual elements such as vests appear, bringing some impact of temperament and style;

【Vertical stripes】

The gray color has more simple and elegant stripe patterns in some color contrasts, and these stripe patterns bring the low-key elegance of the color in gray colors;

These striped patterns on the clothing are arranged vertically, which also has more visual extension effects; there are also waist belts, short tops, etc., which increase the eye-catching fashion;

【warm white】

The color of these clothes is warm white over the light color. In the simple and generous color, the warm color also makes the temperament more gentle and soft;

The warm white clothing has some dark stripe patterns to add some pattern temperament to it;

【Floral pattern】

When the floral pattern is presented on the clothing, it adds the youthfulness of the floral element and some fresh sense of fashion to the vitality of the pattern;

The clothing combines the appearance of some elements such as lace and lace, and adds some feminine fashion charm to the splicing collocation;

【pattern wear】

On these clothes, the classic white color is used as the background color, and some bright colors are decorated with patterns to bring some vitality. There are also wide-shouldered shoulders, characteristic hems, etc., so that they will not only have The vitality of the patterns also adds some design highlights;

[gray pattern]

The mutual matching of gray, black and some white colors does not have the bright and energetic temperament brought by colored colors, but more of a low-key temperament;

This low-key pattern combines some exaggerated design details, such as the sleeves with a sense of shape, and the casual temperament of the dropped shoulder design, bringing exaggerated fashion;

【sling dress】

The clothes of the dress are in solid colors, and the style of suspenders shows more curves of shoulders and necks and some skin exposure, which adds more fashion;

The combination of simple solid color and some lace fabrics on the skirt brings more texture and charm of hollow patterns;

【Jeans】

The color gradient on the jeans makes the temperament softer, and there are also some pattern decorations that increase the visual inclination and stimulation in an asymmetrical style;

Wear it with these straight jeans, with white shirts and sleeveless vests and other styles, bringing casual daily life;

【Black texture】

The black top has a smooth surface of some fabrics, adding some luster, and the appearance of quilting technology, adding texture and fashion sense of some patterns;

These black textures are worn with a belt in the middle of the waist, and more eyes are focused on the waist when the waist is closed;

【Khaki long coat】

The classic khaki color is more elegant, and these khaki clothing is also a versatile series in collocation;

The khaki color here is combined with some long styles, and the appearance of some windbreaker and other elements, which makes it elegant and cool, and it will have a sharp impact on the matching inner wear. In contrast, the layering is also very distinct;

【loose silhouette】

Shorter clothing has more comfort in the loose silhouette;

The loose short clothing is combined with the design of the belt, which increases the highlights and fashion details of the waist. The combination with wide sleeves and overlapping collars brings some retro fashion;

【Long coat】

Black and other colors are calm and generous in color, and the knee-length style also covers the body more, bringing more elegant temperament;

On the long coat, there are some fabric textures and patterns to add vitality;

Pants with some tooling elements will have a lot of mix-and-match impact;

【Dark pleated skirt】

In the stable and elegant colors of dark colors, the appearance of these black, navy blue and other colors brings more elegance;

The skirt is decorated with pleated elements, and it also has a more three-dimensional effect. Among the pleated elements, casual pleats will bring some vitality and characteristics; there are also elements of organ pleats that add rhythm, order and fashion;

【Exaggerated silhouette hem】

When wearing skirts with mainly solid colors, these skirts are more simple and elegant in pure colors, and the textured fabrics on the skirts bring some characteristics of the fabrics;

The difference in silhouette is formed between the upper body of the slim silhouette and the skirt with a sense of silhouette on the clothing, and the slenderness of the waist is highlighted in the contrast;

【Beautiful skirt】

The tube top dress not only shows the lines and skin of the shoulders and neck, but also has a more sexy, fashionable and soft temperament;

The appearance of a large number of the same colors and fabrics on the clothing makes the outfit simple and also has the characteristic texture brought by the fabric. The more design sense of the skirt is concentrated on the skirt with a sense of silhouette, and the supportive skirt There is more tension placed on the clothing;

[White shirt to wear]

The combination of these white colors and shirt elements, as well as the appearance of some exaggerated sleeves, add more design details to the white shirt;

And when wearing a white shirt top with these suspender skirts, pleated skirts and other clothing, it forms a fashion style with an impact and a sense of literature and art;

【Bow decoration】

On the white skirt, the color is simple and clean, and the fabric sags naturally, adding a three-dimensional sense of drooping, and the simple clothing is enriched with details by the appearance of vest styles and fold elements;

In the outfit of the skirt, the bowknot element is decorated at the waist, and more eyes are focused on the waist in the three-dimensional decoration;

【pattern skirt】

On these skirts made of lace and other fabrics, different weaving methods are used to add some characteristic textures and textures of the fabrics to the skirts, adding to these patterns the vitality of patterns and the gentleness and charm brought by some lace;

There are also a small amount of warm-toned colors, which make the temperament more gentle in the contrast of colors, and there are some fashionable highlights; while the appearance of bowknots and lace at the waist has attracted more attention;

【pattern wear】

In these dark colors as the base color, some different colors appear in patterns with woven textures such as lace. In the contrast of color and texture, it brings fashion with impact;

The pattern of the design sense is used on the clothing, such as the long style of the floor-length low waist or the floor-length suit skirt, which adds to the overall and generous brought by the large area;

【Sense of volume design】

When wearing black dark clothes, light tulle and other materials will reduce the heaviness and depression brought by the color in the lightness of the fabric, and make the fabric more light and thin;

There are also some fold elements, ruffles, etc., which make it more of a sense of volume in the three-dimensional decoration to create more bright decorations;

【dress】

Dresses with a slim silhouette not only have the soft lines brought by the slim fit, but also the comfort and close-fitting fashion of soft fabrics;

The pure color is more simple in the outfit, and the ruffles are stacked on the sleeves, adding a sense of volume and exaggerated silhouette;

【Other designs】

The hollowed-out polka-dot elements also add more pattern vitality to the clothing, as well as the combination of lace, or the waist of lace, etc. The appearance of some design details makes the clothing even in solid colors have a lot of vitality and more What are the eye-catching highlights;

【handbag】

The bags here are mostly in the style of handbags. Such bags are not too large in size. Many bags are shaped like small square bags and other square shapes, with some more overall air feeling;

Of course, some handbags with unique shapes also appeared, and some unique shapes brought more fashion;

【Bag texture】

Some characteristic texture textures such as woven texture, lace pattern fabric, crocodile skin, etc., some characteristic fabrics are often used on bags to increase the sense of fashion;

*In recent years, more attention has been paid to the display of some handcrafts. Some weaving techniques are deeply loved by people. These handicrafts not only appear on bags, but also appear in many places in daily life, such as Some clothing combines woven designs, and some cotton and linen woven wall hangings, coasters, etc.;

[shoes with multiple straps]

On these shoes, shoes of these colors such as black are matched with black mesh socks, and the contrast of textures also increases the fashion of layers and textures;

As for the shoes themselves, there are not only characteristic design heels, but also some multi-strap designs, and the staggered appearance of the straps adds a sense of design;

On these clothes of Christian Dior 2023 spring and summer series, a lot of lace pattern fabrics appear, showing more temperament in the combination of patterns and hollowing out, and there are also some fold elements, which add to the classic colors of black and other clothes. It has a sense of design; even in terms of accessories, these bags, shoes, etc. have more fashionable styles;

