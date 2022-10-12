Home Sports Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Preview: Barcelona’s last battle with Inter Milan to win Lewandowski PK Dzeko
Original title: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Preview: Barcelona’s last battle with Inter Milan to win Lewandowski PK Dzeko

Beijing time on October 13th at 3:00 a.m.In the fourth round of the Champions League Death Group C, Barcelona sits at home against Inter Milan.

First:The situation of the two teams! After the first 3 rounds of the Champions League, Barcelona ranked third in the group with 1 win, 2 losses and 3 points, and Inter Milan ranked second in the group with 2 wins and 1 loss with 6 points. In the last round of the Champions League, Inter Milan beat Barcelona 1-0 at home! In the last round of the league, Barcelona beat Celta 1-0 at home and won four consecutive victories in all competitions at home; Inter Milan defeated Sassuolo 2-1 away, 36-year-old Dzeko scored twice and won two consecutive games in all competitions .

second:qualifying pattern! Champions League death group C pattern,No one can beat Bayern, no one can beat Bilsen’s victory. Bayern will basically lock the first place in the group, and Barcelona and Inter Milan will compete for the second place in a group. At present, Barcelona has 3 points and Inter Milan has 6 points, which means that this campaign is a last-ditch battle for Barcelona. Only by winning Inter Milan can Barcelona win the initiative; if Barcelona does not win, then Inter Milan will win the opportunity to qualify. Therefore, the result of Barcelona vs. Inter Milan will affect the qualifying pattern of the Champions League Group C.

third:Lewandowski PK Dzeko! Whether it is Barcelona or Inter Milan, the tactical value of the center position is very high. The 34-year-old Lewandowski and the 36-year-old Dzeko are both outstanding centers. They have rich experience in the game, and the more crucial the game is, the performance of these veterans will determine the trend of the game. In addition to Lewandowski, Barcelona’s biggest attacking point is Dembele; and Dzeko has a running back like Lautaro beside him, which will make up for Dzeko’s lack of running ability. Harvey PK little Inzaghi, the two young marshals, who can win by surprise in tactics? Barcelona must win, so they must go out; Who will kill the deer in this battle, we will wait and see!

They met in the past 6 times,Barcelona has 4 wins, 1 draws and 1 losses, being the upper hand.

The injury situation of both sides: Barcelona has Depay, Conde, Araujo, Christensen, Bellerin; Inter Milan has Lukaku, Correa, Brozovic.Return to Sohu, see more

