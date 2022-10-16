“The 2022-2023 influenza vaccination campaign will begin in Veneto on October 17 and will be conducted according to the indications of the Ministry of Health. As a Region, we have made 900,000 doses of the vaccine available to the health system, which will be distributed to all the realities involved in the campaign: Ullss vaccination clinics, General Practitioners, Free Choice Pediatricians and in some participating Pharmacies. Six thousand (expandable) doses of nasal spray vaccine are also available for children aged 2 to 6 ”.

This was communicated by the Councilor for Health, Manuela Lanzarin, after the Prevention Department has completed the complex organizational process. Vaccination, as always, is optional.

“It should also be taken into consideration – say the Prevention technicians – that vaccination is the most effective form of prevention from the flu, also in consideration of the fact that in previous seasons the flu virus had a low circulation and this year could find a more susceptible population. The campaign also aims to protect the most fragile subjects from complications, prevent people from having to go to the emergency room, support the diagnosis with Covid 19, given the similar symptoms between Covid and flu “.

Influenza vaccination will be offered free of charge to people at high risk of related complications or hospitalizations, people aged 60 and over, employees of public services of primary collective interest and categories of workers, staff who are in contact with animals, blood donors, children healthy in the age group 6 months-6 years.

