In the past, both the iPhone and iPad were able to support the connection between the PS DualSenese gamepad and the Xbox gamepad. Since the official release of iOS 16, Apple has also supported the Nintendo Switch gamepad connection for iPad and iPhone for pairing control, which is equivalent to using the iPhone directly. How to connect Switch Joy Con and Switch Pro handle to iPhone? Through this Switch game handle, even iOS skills can be solved immediately.

iPhone supports Switch game controller requirements

Since Apple launched iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, it was first discovered by simulator Delta developer Riles that the iPhone can support the Nintendo Switch handle connection, and finally confirmed by Apple engineering manager Nat Brown, the iPhone can support Switch Joy Con and Switch Pro. Game handle, let’s teach you how to set up iOS 16 and Switch handle connection pairing skills.

Support Switch game handle types: Switch Joy Con, Switch Pro

The system needs to be upgraded to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS, macOS Ventura and newer versions

iPhone supports Switch gamepads only for iPhone 8 series and above

iPad supported devices as long as they support iPadOS 16 models

iPhone and Switch Joy Con handle connection pairing tutorial

Before connecting the Switch Joy Con with an iOS device, you must first pair the iPhone or iPad with the Nintendo Joy Con via Bluetooth. After pairing, the connection will be automatically connected afterwards. As for the Switch Joy Con and the iPhone directly The connection pairing method is as follows:

Step 1. First confirm whether the power of the Switch Joy Con handle is sufficient, and then press and hold the Switch Joy Con “pairing button” (the small circle button) until the four green marquee indicators flash continuously.

Step 2. Open “Settings” in iPhone / iPad, and select “Bluetooth” option, you will see “Joy-Con(R)” or “Joy-Con(L)” handle device in the list of other devices at the bottom , click to connect directly.

When the Switch Joy-Con handle is successfully connected, the “Connected” status will appear, which means that the iPhone is successfully paired and connected to the Switch game handle!

Remind that the Switch Joy-Con handle will be divided into left and right, you need to connect and pair the iPhone and the Switch Joy Con respectively, and you will see “Joy-Con(R)” or “Joy-Con(L)” in the Bluetooth list. Later, you can open the iOS game that supports the game handle, and start to use the Switch handle to control the connection!

iPhone and Switch Pro handle connection pairing tutorial

If you want to pair and connect the iPhone and the Switch Pro gamepad, you can use the following methods:

Step 1. Press and hold the button on the top of the Nintendo Switch Pro handleround matching button” until the pairing light keeps flashing.

Step 2. Select “Bluetooth” from the iPhone “Settings”, you will see the name of the “Pro Controller” game controller, click to pair and connect the iOS and Switch Pro handlebars.

Step 3. When the iPhone and the Switch Pro handle are successfully paired and connected, the “Pro Controller” connection status will be displayed.

Which iOS games support the Switch handle?

Currently able to support Switch game controller iOS games, share a list of several well-known iOS games that support Switch handle:

You can check through the BACKBONE website, which will show that the App Store can support Nintendo game handle game items.

More practical skills teaching: