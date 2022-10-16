She was looking for mushrooms while her husband was chopping wood, when she suddenly slipped about two hundred meters down a steep slope and lost her life. Drama yesterday morning along the side of the Pale di Agana, the mountain that dominates the hamlet of Fonzasina: Lucia De Bortoli, 74 years old, died in the fall among the trees. The race of her husband Antonio was worthless, who immediately asked for help from his children and went down the slope to reach his wife, unfortunately lifeless. A Saturday morning that the couple had decided to spend in the woods they own, he making wood, she looking for mushrooms. Unfortunately the steep slope betrayed her and for the woman there was nothing to do

The accident

It is about 10.30 am when the family members alert the 118 central to warn of what happened in the woods upstream of the town of Agana. Antonio Marcon and his wife Lucia had left Fonzaso to reach their land. On board the family pick-up, they travel the road that passes through the hamlets of Mellame and Rivai and then take a path that leads into the Fonzasina land, to the Pale di Agana. There opens a small plateau close to the wood, all around the slopes are considerable, but both know them well.

While the 83-year-old husband sets out to chop wood, the wife searches for mushrooms along the path. It is Antonio himself who sees Lucia fall to the side and fall along the steep slope where there are numerous plants.

The alarm

The man wastes no time and with the telephone he warns his sons Tiziano and Morena of the incident. The same immediately call 118 which mobilizes the rescue machine. The helicopter takes off from the Pieve di Cadore and takes you quickly to the area, where the vegetation is very dense and there is no precise reference to the place where the accident occurred. Meanwhile the man had gone down to where his wife was.

Finally the crew manages to see the exact point where the couple is located not far from where there is a high voltage pylon. With a 40-meter winch, the helicopter rescue technician and doctor are disembarked in the vicinity, who unfortunately can only ascertain the death of the woman, due to the traumas reported. After having hoisted the man on board, the body was recovered, then left to Agana and delivered to the hearse. A patrol from the Carabinieri of Feltre also arrives on site to assist in the recovery operations.

Who was

Originally from the hamlet of Arten, married with two children, many years spent as an employee at Sportful: Lucia De Bortoli was a person known in Fonzaso, as is her husband Antonio, a life as an artisan in the construction sector. Their home is on Brolo de Pantz street. His daughter Morena is an appreciated hairdresser with the salon in Feltre.

Lucia lived in Arten until her marriage, then moved to Fonzaso to be with her husband. A lasting working relationship at Sportful where she remained until retirement age. A couple that has remained active even with advancing age with the desire to continue to take care of the cleaning of the forest owned.

The flight of the 118 helicopter created anxiety in the community, which had understood that something serious must have happened. Then, in the early afternoon, the victim’s name got out.