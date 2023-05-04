the appeal from Jamie Foxx’s staff, hospitalized for 3 weeks – breaking latest news

“Pray for him”: is the dramatic appeal launched through the popular Tmz site from the entourage of Jamie Foxxstage name of Eric Marlon Bishop55 years old, actor, singer and film and television producer hospitalized for three weeks in a hospital Of Atlanta after a HIGHLANDS. Foxx was in the city of Georgia for filming the film «Back in action». on conditions of the artist the family maintains the strictest secrecy and despite the optimism that leaked a few days ago there are still many concerns about its status salute.

According to TMZ, who spoke to sources close to Foxx, the actor will not be able to star in this season of «Beat Shazam», whose filming has begun in these hours with a new protagonist. The daughter too Corinne – who had communicated the news of his father’s illness in public on 12 April – gave up the role he held as DJ on the showwould have decided to stay in the hospital alongside Jamie.