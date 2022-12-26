Medicines often unobtainable. We are talking about anti-inflammatories, antipyretics, aerosol products, coughs, colds and even antibiotics. The alarm was raised in recent days by Federfarma, operators and wholesalers and it is no coincidence that it coincides with one of the most acute forms of flu in recent years. Specifically: “There are between 1,500 and 2,000 medicines missing from the shelves of pharmacies. Anti-inflammatories, antipyretics, antibiotics and cough and antipyretic products for children based on ibuprofen, some oral and pediatric antibiotics, antipyretics and aerosols. Already in the spring we started to see some shortages but today the unavailability is worrying with the arrival of the flu”, said Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Associations.

THE PHARMACIST, ROBERTO TASSONE

The confirmation of a real and very heavy emergency comes from Roberto Tassone, owner of the International pharmacy in via Fontana. “These drugs have not been found for months and the companies when ordering immediately say that they are subject to quotas, so they send fewer”.

The situation is one of daily fatigue: “Every day we put the medicines in a note that comes from all the wholesalers nationwide but it is increasingly difficult. For example, this morning we ordered 20 vials of aerosols for children, they will deliver 2 found in Brescia”.

The professional continues: “Fortunately, the delivery system still works, even 4 or 5 are made a day, obviously at high costs. It’s a big problem.”

What do companies say? “They recommend making huge orders as soon as possible because then the drugs run out for a long time. I would like to show you the order monitor, 80% of medicines are red, i.e. unavailable”.

An example: “Last week there was even a lack of an important drug such as Augmentin for children. By some miracle we found the generic, not without difficulty, but we can’t go on like this”. How long will this situation last? “It’s hard to say, companies don’t know it. They have problems relating to packaging, a lot of material depends on foreign countries”.

Does the war have to do with it? “He has affected the production costs of raw materials. An antibiotic costs two euros but then there’s the blister, the box, the typography. Those voices are up 30, 40%. And since drug prices are tied, companies tell you: we’re sorry but it’s over”.

THE DOCTOR, GIANLUIGI SPATA

“Yes, we too have a shortage of medicines”, explains Gianluigi Spata, a well-known doctor from Como and until last December 1 last president of the Como and regional Order of Doctors. “In particular, we are talking about paracetamol and ibuprofen and similar drugs which, coincidentally, are also used for Covid therapies”.

There is also talk of scarce stocks of antibiotics: “Yes, but let’s remember that the anti-flu therapy is not the antibiotic, which arrives only in the aftermath and if the symptoms persist”. In any case, the overlap of flu and Covid has generated difficulties: “For two years the flu practically did not exist thanks to the use of masks, this year it returned in a particularly aggressive form, the values ​​are very high, they were many years that hasn’t happened”.

Are we at the peak yet? “This year is anticipated, it usually arrived after Christmas, between the end of December and the beginning of January”.

And the symptoms can be confusing: “They are always the same – explains Spata – cough, cold and fever. They are similar to Covid and for this reason a differential diagnosis with the swab is often necessary ”.

Speaking of the pandemic, Spata explains that: “We no longer talk about Covid but it is on the increase, it exists and we must not forget it. The numbers are increasing because precautions are decreasing, it’s a big mistake. Masks in crowded and promiscuous situations are still essential”. It is also essential not to rush to the emergency room at the first symptoms: “It is wrong, there is absolutely no need to go, hospitals are already in difficulty. It is advisable to contact the family doctor, we are talking about pathologies, excluding fragile people and in particular situations, who are treated at home “.

Finally, a heartfelt appeal: “Let’s get the flu vaccine, it is still possible, it is extended to all ages and just contact your family doctor”.

