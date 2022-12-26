Home News Valprato Soana, goodbye to the Czech margaro, «Loss for the valley»
News

Valprato Soana, goodbye to the Czech margaro, «Loss for the valley»

by admin
Valprato Soana, goodbye to the Czech margaro, «Loss for the valley»

Valprato Soana. There is so much sadness in the upper Soana Valley over the death of Francesco Gallo Lassere, known by all as Ceco, a historic margaro who, originally from Agliè, had chosen the Piamprato pastures for years for his cows.

The Alladiese herdsman was 76 years old, an assiduous visitor to Piamprato, in the Prariond and Bec areas where he used to take the cows to the mountain pastures. Only a year ago he had lost his wife Rosalba. On 20 December he died, leaving a great void in the Valsoanina community. Gallo Lassere leaves his daughters Alida with Luca, Susi with Daniele, his nephews Eric and Davide with Rosanna, his brother Paolo, his sister Ritacon Domenico and Angelo, his sister-in-law Claudia with Enzo, his godchildren Silvia and Alessandro and all his relatives. Not offerings for Ceco’s death, but offerings for the restoration of the church of Sant’Antonio di Monteu in Ingria. The funeral was held on Thursday 22, in Agliè.

See also  Ministry of Education: Serving the Three-Child Policy to Further Expand Inclusive Pre-school Education Resources|Pre-school Education|Ministry of Education|Three Children_Sina News

You may also like

Kidnapped son of Matteo Salvini. The deputy premier:...

The CCP’s “strike drill” in the Taiwan Strait...

Changchun funeral home full of corpses photographers say...

Frattini, the homage of politics to the funeral...

The Hubei Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters...

Pieve di Soligo, former mayor and poet Sergio...

Many celebrities in the literary and art circles...

Pavullo, a retired ex-carabiniere barricades himself in the...

Beijing takes multiple measures to ensure the supply...

The car hits him with the rear view...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy