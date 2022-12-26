Valprato Soana. There is so much sadness in the upper Soana Valley over the death of Francesco Gallo Lassere, known by all as Ceco, a historic margaro who, originally from Agliè, had chosen the Piamprato pastures for years for his cows.

The Alladiese herdsman was 76 years old, an assiduous visitor to Piamprato, in the Prariond and Bec areas where he used to take the cows to the mountain pastures. Only a year ago he had lost his wife Rosalba. On 20 December he died, leaving a great void in the Valsoanina community. Gallo Lassere leaves his daughters Alida with Luca, Susi with Daniele, his nephews Eric and Davide with Rosanna, his brother Paolo, his sister Ritacon Domenico and Angelo, his sister-in-law Claudia with Enzo, his godchildren Silvia and Alessandro and all his relatives. Not offerings for Ceco’s death, but offerings for the restoration of the church of Sant’Antonio di Monteu in Ingria. The funeral was held on Thursday 22, in Agliè.