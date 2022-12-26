“Once again on top of the world.” It is the south curve of the Palaverde that sets the tone for the end-of-year party (and what a year 2022, with four out of five trophies!) for the panthers. The 3-0 in Perugia is almost obvious for the public, less so for Santarelli.

Already two hours before the race, with the box offices closed, the atmosphere is that of the best days, the ones to put in the album of memories. Being here to immortalize the world champions, greet them, talk to them, exchange smiles and hugs, is a nice Christmas present for the fans who, as per tradition, have blown ticket sales in recent days. The result wasn’t important, with first place already in the safe for a few weeks, and certainly Perugia hadn’t arrived in Veneto with the desire to score points for salvation.

The important thing was to party and sing “world champions” and the whole repertoire of the south curve. The world chorus resounds when it becomes clear that the match in the third set is now channeled towards the twelfth victory of the first round. It is the prelude to the jubilation that everyone was waiting for.

Asia Wolosz leads the round of the field, taking her teammates by the hand and almost “stealing” the cup from the hands of the two presidents Garbellotto and Maschio. The notes of Queen’s U2’s “One” punctuate the images of the final against Vakifbank. With each replay the celebration is like seeing the action for the first time. With the scenography of the LEDs from the stands composing new constellations in the yellow-blue sky, the crescendo is expected up to the decisive ball put down by Haak. The panthers are seated in a group at the foot of the Curva Sud enjoying, perhaps for the first time, the images of their second world championship triumph. It’s a bit like reviewing a beautiful family album. Everyone wants to feel part of this moment, so that they can talk and tell about it in the coming years. The inevitable “We are the champions” is suffocated and replaced by the more Italian “world champions”.

It is the culmination of a job that began a long time ago, in which all the protagonists in the corporate, technical and competitive fields have done their job wonderfully. It is the celebration of fans of all ages who descend on the taraflex to attempt an approach with the world champions. There is glory for all players, even for those who play less, but still work hard in the gym. There is a great desire that this moment does not end and maybe it can repeat itself in the future. The ingredients to stay on top are all there and this year-end afternoon is the confirmation.

The match said little from a technical point of view, with the panthers visibly tired after two months at the limit. Wolosz remained on the bench after a blow to the face taken in training, but Carraro led the team well, despite some empty passes. Perugia doesn’t give up, especially in the first two sets, but then collapses in the third. Panthers are eager to celebrate and, until New Year’s Eve, to rest a bit.