The Arcella gym donates 1200 euros to Mimosa to help victims of trafficking

The New Athletic donates 1240 euros to the Mimosa association, the reality that deals with victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation. “Our goal is to combine the values, the spirit, the philosophy of martial arts and the oriental arts of good health to contaminate the more classic activities of the weight room and toning courses – explains the administrator of New Athletic, Fulvio Papalia -. This spirit of ours, according to the martial motto “being strong to be useful” has always led us to commit ourselves to building the social fabric that surrounds us, aware that physical well-being is just a piece of a more complex mosaic in people’s daily lives ».

“This year we have decided to turn our spotlights on the most insidious and infamous world and that is the trafficking of human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation – continues Papalia. We did it together with the Mimosa association which has been dealing with these issues since 1994. We have not only raised money, but throughout the month of March we have promoted Mimosa both internally and through our social networks, distributed information material and organized two informative and open discussion meetings with the president of Mimosa and our instructors and our associates. With this project we wanted to give a little financial support, but above all we would like to send a message with the hope of setting the power of the sports world in motion on issues like this. Because not taking a clear position on violence against women and the denial of civil rights is a bit like turning away and we are certainly not prepared to do so. We can’t stand indifference.”

