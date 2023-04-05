Original title: Atletico Mineiro VS Asunción free match analysis and prediction

Atlético Mineiro VS Libero Asunción

1. Atletico Mineiro won the Brazilian Serie B championship last season and was promoted to the Brazilian Serie A.

2. Atletico Mineiro’s home record this season is 7 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses, with a home win rate of 76%.

3. Atletico Mineiro beat Mineiro America 3-0 away in the last round of the league, ending a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

4. Atletico Mineiro lost 1-2 away to Sao Paulo in the latest league game, and suffered a two-game losing streak.

5. Atlético Mineiro has only one clean sheet in the last five league games, but the opponents in these five games are not strong.

6. Atlético Mineiro scored goals in the first two home games. The last home game was a 1-1 draw with Bahia. This is also their first goal in the last two away games.

7. Atlético Mineiro’s defense has conceded goals in four of the last five games, and conceded two goals in three of them.

Atlético Mineiro has only lost one game in the last 7 games, and the winning rate has reached 50%, and the home winning rate has reached 56%.

1. Atletico Mineiro defeated Bahia 2-0 away in the last round of the league, ending a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

2. Atlético Mineiro’s defense has conceded goals in four of the last five games, and conceded two goals in three of them.

3. Atletico Mineiro striker Felipe Rodriguez has scored three goals in the last seven games, three of which have been scored at home.

5. Atletico Mineiro’s goalkeeper Domingo has saved the opponent’s goalkeeper’s shots four times in the last seven games. He is currently the goalkeeper with the most shots saved in the league this season.

6. Atletico Mineiro lost 1-2 at home to Mineiro America in the last round of the league. This is the only loss they have lost in the last 5 rounds of the league.

7. Atletico Mineiro is currently ranked seventh in the league, and they are now only one point away from eighth.

8. Atlético Mineiro have failed to score in just one of their last six games, and they have failed to score in their last two away games.

Atlético Mineiro has failed to score in only 1 of their last 8 games, but they have scored 1 goal in these 3 games.

1. Atlético Mineiro have scored goals in the last three league games. This season, their away games averaged 2 goals per game, and the away goal rate reached 73%.

2. Atletico Mineiro’s home win rate this season is 75%, and the away win rate is 41%.

3. Atletico Mineiro has scored more than 2 goals in 10 of the last 11 league games, and only 1 game did not score.

6. Atlético Mineiro scored in the second half of 3 of the last 4 away games, and 2 of them scored in the first half, with a rate of 75%.

7. Atletico Mineiro has conceded 7 goals in away games this season, 4 of which were conceded in the second half. Atlético Mineiro have conceded a goal in 8 of their last 10 league games, but they have not conceded a goal in these 8 games. Atlético Mineirão have won just one of their three home games this season, and in their loss, they lost a two-goal lead to three goals in a row. 5. Atletico Mineiro has only lost one game in the last 7 rounds of the league, and they have only lost one game in these seven rounds of the league. See also 10ܽu-- 6. The head coach of Atletico Mineiro is former Brazil international Mateus, whose coaching experience has helped them. 7. Atlético Mineiro have only lost two of their 13 home games this season, and they have lost three of their last five home games. 8. The last time Athletic Mineiro beat Asuncion Freedom in the league was on January 8 this year, when they beat their opponents 3-0. Atlético Mineiro has kept a clean sheet in 4 of their last 5 home games, and they have only conceded 1 goal in these 5 home games. 1. Atletico Mineiro has scored 8 goals in the last 3 home games, averaging more than 1 goal per game. 3. Atlético Mineiro’s nearly 5 home games have kept a clean sheet, and 4 of them have kept a clean sheet. 5. Atletico Mineiro’s striker Farfan and midfielder Mirin have scored goals in the last two league games. They scored 2 goals and 1 goal respectively. 7. Atlético Mineiro has an away win rate of 30% in the last 5 away games, and they only conceded 1 goal in these 5 games. Atlético Mineiro has only won 1 game in their last 4 away games. They beat Tarragona 1-0 in the away game, which is also their last 6 away games against Tarragona. 1. Atlético Mineiro’s home record this season is 6 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. Their home win rate has reached 67%, while the away win rate is only 32%. 2. Atlético Mineiro has scored in the last 4 home games, including 3 goals in 3 games, but they only scored in 1 game in the last 5 away games. 3. Atletico Mineiro drew 0-0 with Bahia at home last time. This is the second time they have drawn with their opponents at home in the last three league games. See also Set up a group portrait for China's short track speed skating and shape the dreams of ordinary people - China Daily 4. Atlético Mineiro’s away record this season is 2 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses. They conceded goals in 6 of the last 7 away games, and 4 of them conceded more than 3 goals. 5. Atlético Mineiro has conceded goals in the last 4 away games. Among them, they lost 0-2 to America Mineiro in the last away game. This is also the last 6 times they have lost to Atlético Mineiro. The Atlético Mineiro defender has been sent off in his last three away games. 1. Asunción Libero’s defensive performance is very bad, their defense is only slightly better than Sao Paulo, Flamengo, Besiktas and Santos. 2. The offensive state of Asunción Freedom is very bad. They have not scored a goal in the last three league games, and they have not scored in four of the last five games. 3. Asuncion Freedom’s main midfielder Thiago and main forward Rodriguez have suffered injuries recently, and they are unable to play in this game. 4. The head coach of Asuncion Freedom is the former Brazilian international Sosa. In his first game in charge of the team, he led the team to defeat Botafogo and got a good start. 5. Libero Asunción has a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses against Atletico Mineiro in the last five times, and is in a dominant position. 6. Asuncion Liberty performed poorly in away games this season. They lost three of their last four away games, and even lost all of their last two away games.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: