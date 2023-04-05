news-txt”>

There were about ten teams of the Bologna firefighters who intervened in the early afternoon in Granarolo Emilia, in via Marconi, due to a fire that broke out on the roof of an independent house. The building, on two floors, is built in masonry with a roof in wooden beams and tiles.

The fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, involved the entire roof which collapsed in several sections. The inhabitants of the two apartments were unharmed, a total of four people, who managed to save themselves independently. Due to the collapse of the roof, the building was declared unusable. (HANDLE).