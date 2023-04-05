As of: 04/05/2023 11:01 p.m

Real Madrid are through to the Copa del Rey final thanks to a resounding win over FC Barcelona.

The Madrilenians won the second leg of the semifinals 4-0. Barca won the first leg 1-0.

Match winner in the second leg was once again Karim Benzema. The France international scored three goals (50′, 58′, 81′). Vinicius Junior scored the opening goal for Real (45+1).

Barca are the better team for a long time

The Catalans dominated in the first 45 minutes. But after the change, Real took advantage of his chances, especially Benzema. First, he unerringly put a low shot into the net after fine preparatory work by Luka Modric, shortly afterwards he safely converted a penalty kick inflicted on Vinicius Junior to make it 3-0.

The Catalans never recovered from this significant deficit. It was a heated duel until the end, but the hosts lacked offensive precision. Benzema finished the game after a counterattack.

The Madrilenians meet underdogs CA Osasuna in the final in Seville. The team from Pamplona had prevailed against Athletic Bilbao.