The Art and Growth of Gymnastics: A Path to a Healthy and Successful Lifestyle

Italian Gymnastics Federation Celebrates 154 Years of Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle and Sporting Culture

Gymnastics is more than just a sport. It is an art, a love, and a desire to make a healthy lifestyle a way of life. For 154 years, the Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) has been dedicated to educating the population about the importance of physical fitness and well-being. With a focus on promoting a healthy and correct lifestyle, the FGI operates in two main areas: competitive sports and promoting healthy living.

The FGI, whose foundation dates back to Venice, is committed to preserving the principles outlined in the Olympic Charter – solidarity, peace, friendship, and the rejection of discrimination and abuse. Currently, the Federation boasts an impressive 127,000 members, with the majority being women. Of these members, 103,000 are under 18, showing the increasing popularity of gymnastics among young people and girls.

President of the FGI, Gherardo Tecchi, expresses his satisfaction with the results achieved by the Federation and believes that they are on the right path. The FGI has been actively working on training programs to attract young participants. They have also collaborated with the Department of Sport and the Ministry of Education on a special project aimed at kindergartens, underscoring their commitment to promoting the sport from an early age.

One essential aspect for gymnastics is having suitable facilities. The FGI recognizes this and has formed a commission to identify solutions to ensure that proper facilities are available for gymnasts. Their goal is to have a federal gymnasium in every region of Italy.

Gymnastics often serves as a stepping stone to other sports. Many great champions began their journey in gymnastics before finding success in other disciplines. President Tecchi emphasizes that introducing young athletes to the world of sport is part of their mission.

Italian gymnastics, particularly rhythmic gymnastics, is currently enjoying a favorable moment. With athletes such as Sofia Raffaelli, Milena Baldassarri, and Viola Sella, who guarantee top-level performances, the FGI is confident in their chances for success. In addition, the women’s artistic team will have Asia D’Amato and Martina Maggio back in action after recovering from injuries. The men’s team is also experiencing a resurgence. President Tecchi believes that if rhythmic gymnastics continues to impress and the trampoline team undergoes a seamless generational change, it will make for an exciting journey towards the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In the spirit of celebrating gymnastics, the final of the rhythmic World Cup circuit is being held at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan this July. Italy is well-prepared after the recent triumphs at Cluj-Napoca in Romania, where Sofia Raffaeli won the open competition and the team secured victory in the all-around event.

The Italian Gymnastics Federation remains dedicated to promoting gymnastics as a way of life for individuals of all ages. The sport’s ability to instill discipline, hard work, and healthy habits makes it an essential part of Italy’s sporting landscape. With their continued efforts, the FGI aims to make gymnastics accessible to everyone while nurturing a new generation of talented athletes.

